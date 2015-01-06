PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The euro has slumped to a nine-year low against the dollar, buffeted by market expectations that the European Central Bank is poised to launch full-blown quantitative easing and renewed fears over political uncertainty in Greece. (thetim.es/1Ii6Dkv)

Shares in Marks and Spencer Group Plc fell steeply Monday after City analysts warned that an expected rise in food sales over Christmas was unlikely to offset a forecast decline in clothing during the last quarter. (thetim.es/1DcogUO)

The Guardian

More than 1,500 high street jobs are at risk after the clothing chain Bank Fashion collapsed into administration. (bit.ly/1xM1NJt)

Quarterly poll of chief finance officers finds firms fear uncertain times ahead, with possible exit from EU also cited as a worry. (bit.ly/1HxYOsu)

The Telegraph

Dave Lewis, chief executive officer of Tesco Plc, is considering closing the retailer's defined-benefit pension scheme to new members as part of his plan to shore up the company's battered balance sheet. (bit.ly/1DbUwY5)

Chris Sullivan, the deputy chief executive of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, has left the taxpayer-owned lender early. (bit.ly/1xLrOfi)

CitySprint, one of the UK's biggest courier firms, has hired advisers to explore strategic options for the company just weeks after the demise of delivery rival City Link. (bit.ly/1KfWw3w)

Sky News

Newly released sales data from one of Britain's biggest high street chains has revealed a shopping revolution because of Black Friday discounting. (bit.ly/1DrxyJW)

The Independent

"Click and collect" overtook home deliveries at John Lewis Plc over Christmas - as the retailer relied on Internet purchases to boost sales during the festive period. (ind.pn/1F8UZfA)

Thomas Gilbert, a $200 million (131.04 million pounds) hedge fund founder, has been discovered shot dead in his New York flat. (ind.pn/1vRCmCl)