PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 6

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Renewed fears of an economic slump in continental Europe sparked an investor scramble for safe-haven assets yesterday that left returns on a string of benchmark government bonds plumbing record lows. (thetim.es/1KjEzB3)

Asda and J Sainsbury Plc have fired new-year salvos in the latest supermarket wars by investing a combined 450 million pounds ($680.67 million) in price cuts to basics such as bread, sausages, ketchup and orange juice. (thetim.es/14jYD5w)

The Guardian

George Osborne sought to fend off a political onslaught from Labour over tumbling oil prices by insisting big British companies should pass on the benefits to their customers. (bit.ly/1w0TiGw)

The administrators of the collapsed parcel carrier City Link have started selling off the company's assets. And the rival firm DX (Group) Plc has paid just over 1 million pounds for some of its equipment and intellectual property. (bit.ly/1Aof8eA)

The Telegraph

Sterling has slumped to a 17-month low against the dollar after a closely-watched economic survey suggested growth in the UK slowed to just 0.5 percent in the final quarter of the year. (bit.ly/1wSO0wX)

Four thousand Britons a week are lodging complaints about mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), leaving the financial ombudsman with several more years of wading through disputes, at a cost of hundreds of millions of pounds. (bit.ly/1wSO7IX)

Sky News

The executive in charge of Barclays' non-core unit is to retire after 17 years at the UK lender, Sky News understands. (bit.ly/1tMR2Zj)

A major Chinese food group is to swallow a 40 percent stake in Weetabix, giving it full control of the cereal maker. (bit.ly/1wSOxyR)

The Independent

Bitcoin has been dealt another blow after a major European bitcoin exchange admitted it was targeted by hackers, who stole £3.4 million worth of the cryptocurrency. (ind.pn/1BFnNXk)

Rangers International Football Club Plc has rejected a more than 18 million pounds takeover bid from Robert Sarver - but said they would welcome financial support from the businessman with funds likely to run out before the end of this month. (ind.pn/1wiSaPA) ($1 = 0.6611 pounds)