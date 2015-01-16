PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 16

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The supermarket price war could put 100 food suppliers out of business at a cost of thousands of jobs, according to experts. (thetim.es/1DJ3pbQ)

Britain is in danger of "sleepwalking to exit from Europe," threatening jobs and investment in the United Kingdom and diminishing its stature on the world stage, the Labour party's Ed Balls warned on a visit to Washington. (thetim.es/1Al2Miu)

The Guardian

The oil and gas industry has called for North Sea taxes to be more than halved, saying the plunging oil price has put a third of UK offshore fields in danger of shutting down. (bit.ly/1y3dNHX)

The number of UK food and drink manufacturers with significant financial problems almost doubled in the last few months of 2014 as the supermarket price war affected suppliers. (bit.ly/14FJCLh)

The Telegraph

Estate agents expect house prices in London to drop by as much as 5 percent this year with the cost of larger family homes falling the most, an industry survey has revealed. (bit.ly/1AT0qKp)

Dave Lewis, the new chief executive officer of Tesco Plc , has stepped up his plans to overhaul Britain's biggest retailer by bringing in a new advertising agency BBH, also known as Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the agency behind adverts for Audi, Levi Strauss, British Airways and Johnnie Walker. (bit.ly/1Cd3MHs)

Sky News

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is contacting 1,800 small business customers who are believed to have suffered under the latest mis-selling scandal to hit the bank. (bit.ly/1CsROdf)

Wood Mackenzie, one of the world's leading energy consultancies, is beginning preparations for a bumper flotation or sale, even as many of its clients confront the punishing consequences of the plunging oil price. (bit.ly/1yhT7hj)

The Independent

Staff at the UK-based international oil company BP Plc have been warned to expect news of job losses during a briefing in Aberdeen on Thursday. (ind.pn/1AhVfAM)

Days after the American owners of Cadbury admitted to secretly switching the world famous Creme Egg's shell from Dairy Milk to "a standard cocoa mix", Mondelez International Inc , spun out of Kraft in 2012, is axing 205 jobs at the famous Bournville plant in Birmingham via voluntary redundancies. (ind.pn/150Z9WR)