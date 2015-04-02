PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 2

April 2 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

PANIC IN THE MARKETS AS POLL JITTERS HIT STERLING

Jitters hit the markets yesterday as analysts warned investors that Britain faced the prospect of a weak and ineffective government after a dead-heat election. (thetim.es/1I63sk6)

QUINDELL‘S BLUNDER REFLECTS BADLY ON AIM

The credibility of the London stock exchange's junior market was brought into question yesterday by the latest debacle at Quindell Plc. Shares in the troubled insurance services company were suspended after it admitted to a glaring error in a statement to the stock market on Monday. (thetim.es/1NKe0pE)

The Guardian

BG GROUP CONCEDES FAILINGS OVER CEO HELGE LUND‘S 25 MLN STG PAY DEAL

The BG Group board has admitted it "did not strike the correct balance" on pay when it offered a 25 million pounds ($37.06 million) package to lure the Norwegian oil boss Helge Lund to the company as chief executive. (bit.ly/1xZO5GS)

HSBC MUST DO MORE TO CLEAN UP OPERATIONS, SAYS REPORT

HSBC needs to do more to clean up the way it does business and overhaul the culture that exists in some of its operations, according to a report for the U.S. authorities. (bit.ly/1EGA03d)

The Telegraph

DEALMAKERS TOAST BEST START TO THE YEAR SINCE 2007 M&A BOOM

Bankers believe the United Kingdom will continue to attract overseas buyers, despite potential disruptions from the election. Dealmakers around the world started the year with a bang after more than $902 billion of mergers and acquisitions were announced in the first quarter, the highest three-month total since the pre-crash boom in 2007. (bit.ly/1GhTF8q)

SPORTS DIRECT VALUATION HIT BY GOVERNANCE WORRIES

Worries about corporate governance at Sports Direct have forced an influential broker to cut its estimate of the retailer's valuation by a fifth. While analysts at Morgan Stanley on Wednesday started coverage of the FTSE 100 company with an "overweight" recommendation - the equivalent of a "buy" - because of the opportunities for Sports Direct to expand in Europe, they also cautioned that governance at the business is "an issue" and was deterring institutional investors from buying the stock. (bit.ly/1I655hO)

Sky News

INSURER HASTINGS MOTORS TOWARDS £1BN LISTING

The owners of Hastings, one of the United Kingdom's fastest-growing insurers, have appointed investment bankers to steer the company towards a 1 billion pounds post-lection flotation. (bit.ly/1ImAEke)

KURT GEIGER TO TRY ON ANOTHER NEW OWNER

The upmarket shoe retailer Kurt Geiger is preparing to try on another new owner less than a year after its last buyout. (bit.ly/1Dwufn8)

The Independent

TWO THIRDS OF ECONOMISTS SAY COALITION AUSTERITY HARMED THE ECONOMY

A host of eminent economists have given a thumbs-down to the Coalition's controversial austerity policies in a major new poll. (ind.pn/1EE4LWA)

BUSINESS LEADERS MIGHT NOT BE AS ANTI-LABOUR AS THAT LETTER WOULD HAVE YOU BELIEVE

Business will not be voting Labour. That's the impression left by an open letter to The Daily Telegraph signed by 103 business leaders. The signatories said a "change in course" from the economic path laid out by "this Conservative-led Government" would "threaten jobs and deter investment". But we should be wary of assuming the views of the 103 signatories are representative of the views of the entire business community in the UK. There are around five million private sector businesses according to the latest estimates. (ind.pn/19HyPD5)