PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

E.ON FINED FOR OVERCHARGING AGAIN

Britain's energy regulator has slapped E.ON with a heavy fine for overcharging its customers for the second time. (thetim.es/1GQHq3e)

RICH STRIKE PROLONGS PROMISE OF FALKLANDS

Three London-listed oil explorers said that they had discovered a richer-than-expected reservoir of the black stuff off the coast of the Falklands in a huge early success for their nine-month drilling campaign around the islands in the South Atlantic. (thetim.es/1CgxSrN)

The Guardian

FASHION CHAINS FEEL CHILL FROM WEATHER AND FEWER DISCOUNTS WITH SALES FALL

UK fashion sales recorded their biggest decline in six months during March, hit by chilly weather and fewer discounts. (bit.ly/1Iu5hEl)

THREE BUSINESS LEADERS DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM PRO-TORY LETTER

Three business leaders have distanced themselves from a letter that warned of the risks of a Labour government following concerns that their views, or those of their companies, had been misrepresented as a political endorsement of the Tories. One of the leaders is the chief executive officer of AstraZeneca Plc . (bit.ly/1F7rQfg)

The Telegraph

FUNDING CIRCLE ATTRACTS NEW INVESTORS AS IT TOPS $1 BLN VALUATION

Funding Circle, the peer-to-peer lender, is on the verge of announcing a series of investment that will value the five-year-old business in the region of $1 billion. (bit.ly/1FnBTiF)

MARKS & SPENCER SHARES HIT SEVEN-YEAR HIGH AS CLOTHING SALES GROW AGAIN

Marks & Spencer Group Plc shares rose to their highest level in seven years after Britain's biggest high street chain said it was finally growing clothing sales again. (bit.ly/1ELJYjQ)

Sky News

PRU BOSS ‘IRRITATED’ BY LABOUR LETTER ROW

Friends of the Prudential chief executive, Tidjane Thiam, told Sky News that he was "irritated" at suggestions from Labour sources that he was reconsidering his backing for a pro-Conservative letter which appeared in the Daily Telegraph this week. (bit.ly/1ENosLJ)

TORIES WOO NEW BACKERS AS BOOTS BOSS SAYS NO

The Conservatives have embarked on a fresh attempt to court backing from the business community hours after the publication of a letter warning against "a change in (economic) course" pursued by a Labour administration. (bit.ly/1CXUkef)

The Independent

LONDON PROPERTY USED FOR MONEY LAUNDERING: THE CURIOUS CASE OF A DESPOT‘S SON

London is famed for providing a safe haven for foreign dissidents and refugees. It is a hard-earned reputation going back to the French revolution and beyond. (ind.pn/19OYRo3)

GOOGLE COULD BE ABOUT TO FACE A BILLION-DOLLAR ACTION FOR BEING ANTI-COMPETITIVE IN EUROPE

The European Commission reportedly preparing an action against Google Inc alleging that it has fallen foul of laws governing competition. (ind.pn/1CXVOVL) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)