PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 6

The Times

Global food giant Kellogg Co has warned that its profits could be slashed by the international drive to clamp down on tax avoidance. The world's largest cereal maker has declared that efforts to close loopholes could lead to a "material" rise in its tax bill. (thetim.es/1c034Xn)

Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis is to hold emergency talks today with the head of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde in an attempt to secure funds to keep the debt-stricken nation afloat. (thetim.es/1c03e0N)

The Guardian

British PM David Cameron and Chancellor George Osborne have both refused to rule out a cut in the top rate of income tax from 45 pence to 40 pence under a new Conservative government after the general election. (bit.ly/1c03jBx)

The Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates on hold at 0.5 pct this week, marking the first time in more than half a century that a government has enjoyed unchanged borrowing costs for its entire term. (bit.ly/1c03vkj)

The Telegraph

The pensions industry is bracing for the new pension reforms, which come into force on Monday, prompting fears of a deluge of calls to providers about the tax implications, and complaints as criminals begin targeting unwary pensioners. (bit.ly/1c03z3A)

The European Central Bank's money-printing programme has only been running for one month, but already investors are expressing concern that it might be wound down too early, causing panic in financial markets. (bit.ly/1c03BZh)

Sky News

Sky News has learnt that Bank and Clients has lured Nicole Coll, the chief financial accountant at the Bank of England since June 2013, to become its first chief of finance and operations. (bit.ly/1Ih7lD3)

Police have been given more time to question six people arrested in Dover on suspicion of Syria-related terrorism offences. The five men and one woman were detained around 8 a.m. on Friday in the port's departure area. (bit.ly/1c03Of4)

The Independent

The last two episodes from the final series of Top Gear featuring Jeremy Clarkson may "never be screened" even though there is enough footage, according to sources. The BBC shelved episodes eight and 12 from the current series after the controversial presenter was suspended and subsequently sacked after a BBC report found that he had carried out an "unprovoked physical attack" on producer Oisin Tymon. (ind.pn/1c042mt)

Theresa May is embroiled in an embarrassing controversy over how a convicted criminal obtained a 500,000 pound ($745,650) government-backed loan for a business in her Berkshire constituency that has now gone bust, amid suspicions of financial misconduct. (ind.pn/1c043H5)