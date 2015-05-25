PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 25

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

NATIONAL GRID SEEKS 1 BLN STG GAS METER DEAL

National Grid, which owns and runs much of Britain’s electricity network, is lining up a 1 billion pounds ($1.55 billion) sale of 17 mln gas meters in homes and businesses as its raises funds for a giant investment drive.

NETWORK RAIL GIVES GREEN LIGHT FOR 60 MLN STG IN BONUSES

Network Rail paid its 35,000 staff almost 60 million stg in bonuses last year, despite missing targets on punctuality and falling behind on key projects to upgrade the network.

The Guardian

GREECE WARNS IT IS SET TO DEFAULT ON DEBT REPAYMENT LOANS

Greece has threatened to default on 1.6 billion euros ($1.76 billion) of debt repayment due on international bailout loans next month, claiming it does not have the funds to both satisfy creditors and pay wages and pensions.

JIHADI THREAT REQUIRES MOVE INTO ‘PRIVATE SPACE’ OF UK MUSLIMS, SAYS POLICE CHIEF

Islamist propaganda is so potent it is influencing children as young as five and should be countered with intensified monitoring to detect the earliest signs of anti-Western sentiment, Britain’s most senior Muslim police chief and Scotland Yard commander, Mak Chishty, has warned.

The Telegraph

QATAR TO UNVEIL 50 MLN STG BRITISH HORSERACING DEAL

Qatar’s royal family is poised to announce investments estimated at more than 50 million pounds for a series of races linked to the Royal Ascot schedule in a new sponsorship deal spread over 10 years.

EU REFERENDUM: MIGRANTS BARRED FROM HISTORIC VOTE ON EUROPE

More than 1 million foreigners living in Britain will be banned from voting in the EU referendum, the Conservatives have announced, in a significant boost to Eurosceptic campaigners.

Sky News

IS BEHEAD CIVILIANS AS ‘400 KILLED IN PALMYRA’

IS fighters have raised their flag over an ancient citadel in Palmyra - amid reports they have killed hundreds of women and children. An image of a black flag flying over a centuries-old, Islamic-era castle was posted online by the group’s supporters.

MIGRANT DRAMA SCOOPS CANNES’ TOP PRIZE

Migrant drama Dheepan has taken the Palme d‘Or, the top award at the Cannes film festival in France. The film is about a trio of Sri Lankans who pretend to be a family in order to flee their war-torn country to go to France.

The Independent

TOP UKRAINE REBEL LEADER KILLED IN AN AMBUSH

Aleksey Mozgovoi, rebel hero of the ‘Ghost’ battalion in war-torn Ukraine, is believed to have been killed in a directional mine attack along with six of his other accomplices.

POLAND‘S NEW PRESIDENT DUDA HERALDS SHIFT TO THE RIGHT

Andrzej Duda, who secured Poland’s presidential seat in a shock win in elections, has capped a rapid rise from backroom obscurity to head of state, and may herald a new political chapter in eastern Europe’s biggest economy.