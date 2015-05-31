PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 1

June 1 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Negotiations to release a vital tranche of funds for Greece are going to the wire after another informal deadline passed without a deal. The Greek government had hoped to reach agreement with its creditors by yesterday, in time to make a 300 million euro debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due on June 5. (thetim.es/1cs8ZEf)

British banks caught up in the FIFA corruption investigation have begun poring over the transfers cited by the US authorities in their indictment. Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered are among the eight institutions alleged by the Department of Justice to have handled illicit payments. (thetim.es/1cs93nn)

The Guardian

UK economic growth has "cranked up several gears" to its fastest pace for a year, boosting hopes that a slowdown in the first quarter of 2015 will be short-lived, figures suggest. The CBI's latest growth indicator found that expansion in the three months to May reached its strongest rate since last year. (bit.ly/1FjMRCY)

Outdoor clothing chain Mountain Warehouse is cashing in on the cycling craze and planning to open 40 new stores this year after profits rose by a quarter in 2014. (bit.ly/1FnpZnh)

The Telegraph

Government plans to curtail onshore wind farm subsidies will raise energy bills, "massively damage" investor confidence and could see hundreds of millions of pounds of investments written off, energy giant ScottishPower has claimed. (bit.ly/1KwAdFn)

The shortage of suitable housing for older people in Britain is keeping homeowners stuck in properties worth 820 billion stg ($1.25 trillion) and leaving 7.7 million spare bedrooms empty, according to a study that highlights one possible exit route from the housing crisis.(bit.ly/1FVQML1)

Sky News

Small businesses that employ fewer than 30 people will be asked to enrol their staff in a company pension scheme from Monday. The new regulations cover companies that employ anyone over the age of 22 who earns more than 10,000 stg ($15,280.00) a year, as well as people with a single employee such as a nanny. (bit.ly/1K267LR)

Maersk executive Jon Ferrier is to be the new boss of Kurdistan-focused Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Sky News says. (bit.ly/1FjzvXy)

The Independent

In a report published to coincide with World No Tobacco Day, the pressure group ASH (Action on Smoking and Health) claimed that some tobacco companies are flooding foreign markets with more products than there is demand. (ind.pn/1KGl1si)