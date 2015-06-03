PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 4

June 4 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The chief executive of Europe's largest stock market operator could have known about Libor manipulation by UBS traders when he was a senior executive at the Swiss bank, a court was told. (thetim.es/1dfnlIA)

Tim Cook launched a ferocious attack on Google, Facebook and other big internet companies, accusing them of selling out their customers by profiting from their private information. (thetim.es/1BKUCl0)

The Guardian

George Osborne should spread the pain of tough public spending cuts beyond the next two years, according to the OECD in a critique of the chancellor's debt consolidation strategy. (bit.ly/1FuYGr5)

The Irish government is set to launch a formal investigation into a number of transactions at the bailed-out Anglo Irish bank. Finance minister Michael Noonan proposed a formal commission of investigation at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to address growing public concern about the bank's dealings with certain business figures including Denis O'Brien, Ireland's second-richest man. (bit.ly/1AL6YP8)

The Telegraph

Bob Dudley, the chief executive of BP, has dismissed concerns that Britain will exit the European Union, as Prime Minister David Cameron steps up efforts to renegotiate the treaty. (bit.ly/1FUojEc)

Greece faced a showdown with its creditors on Wednesday night as the country's prime minister headed to Brussels to try and break the deadlock between the two sides and secure a financial lifeline for the economy. (bit.ly/1FuYZlV)

Sky News

Patrick McLoughlin, the Transport Secretary, is to hold a final round of talks with Gatwick and Heathrow airports just days before a recommendation about a new runway that could spark a protracted legal battle. (bit.ly/1BKyXcP)

Xio Group, which is based in Hong Kong, is among a small number of remaining bidders for Genworth Financial's lifestyle protection unit, which has operations in more than 25 countries, including Britain. (bit.ly/1KDmNr0)

The Independent

Thousands of small investors scored a High Court victory over Lloyds Banking Group today after a judge backed bondholders who had fought a controversial buyback attempt by the bank. (ind.pn/1QqJ3Gn)