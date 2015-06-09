PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 10

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* The competition regulator has agreed to "fast-track" an in-depth investigation into BT Group's proposed 12.5 billion pounds ($19.23 billion) takeover of EE in a move which could delay completion of the merger. (thetim.es/1FPx2En)

* HSBC Holdings Plc will cut 8,000 jobs in the UK out of a global reduction of up to 25,000 redundancies as it fights to improve returns. It also raised the prospect that its brand may disappear from British high streets, under plans to move its retail bank to Birmingham. (thetim.es/1KnM3no)

The Guardian

* On June 22, around 17,000 workers at Tata Steel plants across the country will bring Britain's steel industry to a halt with the first national strike for 35 years. The walkout is a response to Tata's plan to close the British Steel pension scheme. (bit.ly/1FPxum7)

* Britain's energy and climate change secretary Amber Rudd has agreed to a 1 billion pounds project which will provide power for 150,000 homes from a tidal lagoon at Swansea Bay. (bit.ly/1BWgRV7)

The Telegraph

* The government should hold a referendum on Britain's EU membership as soon as possible to end the uncertainty that the looming vote creates for businesses, according to Pacific Investment Management Company (Pimco). (bit.ly/1f1bVtl)

* Greece could be edging closer to a deal with its creditors after submitting fresh proposals which are thought to include concessions on tougher austerity targets. (bit.ly/1JDete3)

Sky News

* Two-thirds of Britons believe big companies are not paying their fair share of corporation tax based on the level of sales they generate in the UK, according to research by YouGov. (bit.ly/1MmbPqp)

The Independent

* A British corporate investigator who was working for the drugs giant GlaxoSmithKline Plc in China has been released from jail in Shanghai. (ind.pn/1KnOaaS)

* Transport for London's annual report shows the number of six-figure earners within the firm had rocketed from 326 to 413 in 12 months. There has been a 25 percent rise in the number of executives who earn a six-figure salary compared with last year.(ind.pn/1GahRci)