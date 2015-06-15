PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 15

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

London's biggest fund managers have begun drawing up plans to move trillions of pounds of assets and thousands of highly paid jobs should Britain leave the European Union. (thetim.es/1IdIF9P)

Priory Group, which owns a chain of clinics best known for treating pop stars such as Robbie Williams and Amy Winehouse, has held talks with advisors about floating itself in London, but will first sell a care-homes business, Amore Care. (thetim.es/1IdIQC5)

The Guardian

Last-ditch talks aimed at breaking the impasse between Athens and its international creditors have collapsed in acrimony with European Union officials dismissing Greece's latest reform package as incomplete in a step that pushes the country closer to leaving the eurozone. (bit.ly/1IdIY4w)

The amount of money paid to informants by HMRC in its attempts to crack down on tax evasion has leapt by more than 50 pct in a year to a record high of 605,000 pounds ($941,198.50). (bit.ly/1IdJ242)

The Telegraph

David Cameron is facing resistance in the House of Commons just five weeks after the general election with as many as 50 Conservative MPs set to try to force changes to the rules of the European Union referendum. (bit.ly/1IdJBel)

Barts NHS trust is paying 47,000 pounds a month for temporary finance chief Ian Miller, despite a government order to halt the "excessive and indefensible" rates paid on short-term contracts, an investigation by The Daily Telegraph has found. (bit.ly/1IdJMGn)

Sky News

Donald Brydon, a former chairman of the London Metal Exchange, is being lined up to take on the same role at its more famous cousin, the London Stock Exchange, Sky News has learnt. (bit.ly/1BbUtMW)

Justice Secretary Michael Gove is facing accusations of undermining the impartiality of Whitehall by appointing a wealthy Conservative donor and a close personal ally to his department's board. (bit.ly/1IdJTSs)

The Independent

Burma's worst nightmare came a step closer to reality when a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban's most hardline faction called on the oppressed Rohingya to "take up the sword and kill in the path of God." (ind.pn/1IdKfIM)

It has been reported that a Russian military aircraft flew within 150 metres of a group of NATO warships in the Baltic Sea last week. The British, French and German ships' close call with the plane was reportedly caught on video, although the footage has not yet been released. (ind.pn/1IdKnrR) ($1 = 0.6428 pounds) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre Grenon)