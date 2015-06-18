PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 18

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Pay growth in Britain for the first part of the year defied expectations, climbing to 2.7 percent, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. This has resulted in pay packets increasing at the highest rate since 2007. (thetim.es/1N47sBw)

Paul Drechsler, recently appointed chairman of the privately owned Bibby Line Group, was named yesterday as the new face of British business after the preferred candidate for the presidency of the Confederation of British Industry dropped out. (thetim.es/1BjRgLc)

The Guardian

Upmarket grocer Waitrose has launched a new salvo in the UK's supermarket price war by giving loyalty card shoppers 20 percent off their 10 favourite items on every shop. (bit.ly/1L0FhUV)

BT Group set out to convince regulators to pass its 12.5 billion pounds ($19.80 billion) merger with mobile operator EE on Wednesday, claiming the deal will create a digital champion for the UK. (bit.ly/1dL6cXz)

The Telegraph

BP is squeezing its contractors and suppliers in the North Sea as it strives to drive down costs amid weaker oil prices. The oil giant is re-negotiating contracts and also cutting the day-rate it pays contractors and the number of suppliers it uses offshore of Aberdeen. (bit.ly/1eoH9KO)

The Greek government has admitted it will become the first developed country in history to default on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) if its creditor powers fail to strike a deal with the leftist government over its eurozone future in the coming days. (bit.ly/1d2o9jA)

Sky News

Guardian Media Group will on Thursday appoint David Pemsel as its next chief executive. The owner of The Guardian newspaper is to opt for continuity with the selection of its next chief executive as Andrew Miller prepares to step down after five years at the helm. (bit.ly/1RaDpII)

The Royal Bank of Scotland has vowed that all payments will be processed by the weekend after a technical glitch meant some had gone "missing." The managing director of RBS apologised for the glitch and said all affected balances will be up to date by Saturday. (bit.ly/1RaDyfl)

The Independent

UK unemployment fell 43,000 people from February to April, according to figures released today by the Office of National Statistics. The percentage of the UK labour force that is willing but unable to work is now 5.5 percent, lower than the previous three month to January (5.7 percent) and lower than a year earlier (6.6 percent). (ind.pn/1JVrVdf)