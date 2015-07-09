PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 9

July 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

UK‘S OSBORNE DRAWS BATTLE LINE WITH BUSINESS OVER 9 POUND LIVING WAGE

UK Finance Minister George Osborne irritated small business leaders by announcing that he is going to force all companies to pay staff a minimum wage of 9 pounds ($13.83) an hour by 2020. (thetim.es/1NPpZ4k)

Barclays chief Antony Jenkins fired after board shake-up

Barclays has begun a search for a new leader with investment banking experience to take control of the banking group as it tries to boost growth and meet sweeping regulatory requirements to restructure. (thetim.es/1NU2UOu)

The Guardian

BUDGET BOOST FOR HMRC IN NEW PUSH ON TAX EVASION

Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs tax investigators are to be armed with 800 million pounds of extra funding over the next five years to combat tax evasion and non-compliance, the chancellor has promised, as part of a drive to raise 7.2 billion pounds. (bit.ly/1KPNrk5)

UK‘S CHANCELLOR HANDS BUSINESSES 6.6 BLN POUNDS IN TAX CUTS AND GIVEAWAYS

Businesses have been handed a surprise 6.6 billion pound tax cut, as the chancellor also unveiled a number of new measures designed to boost the private sector and Britain's flagging productivity. (bit.ly/1IKjIaC)

The Telegraph

UK‘S OBR SAYS STRONG CHANCE OSBORNE WILL NOT BALANCE BOOKS BY 2020

Robert Chote, head of the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility, the government's independent fiscal watchdog, said the Chancellor's ability to deliver budget surpluses past 2020 will be hampered by Britain's demographic challenge. (bit.ly/1JUTEbw)

GEORGE OSBORNE GIVES MORE POWERS TO ENGLISH CITIES

Devolution in England "has only just begun", Finance Minister George Osborne has said, as he unveiled plans to give more power to cities in a bid to boost economic growth across the country. (bit.ly/1HOXm6Y)

Sky News

TUBE STRIKE ACTION BRINGS UK‘S UNDERGROUND TO HALT

Tube services have ground to a halt with the start of a 24-hour strike that has been branded "illegitimate" by the boss of London Underground. (bit.ly/1J5iW3D)

PAY RISE FOR UK WITH ‘NATIONAL LIVING WAGE’

The Chancellor pledges a "higher wage, lower tax" Britain - but is accused of lining the country up for "years of pain". (bit.ly/1LXnwHA)

The Independent

SMITHS GROUP LURES GKN CHIEF ANDREW REYNOLDS SMITH WITH 5 MLN POUND DEAL

The airport scanner maker Smiths Group has appointed Andrew Reynolds Smith as its new chief executive, luring him from rival GKN with a 4.9 million pound pay package. (ind.pn/1LXnLCl)

MARKS AND SPENCER ASSAILED ON ALL FRONTS BY SHAREHOLDERS

Marks and Spencer's board has faced a barrage of criticism from shareholders at its annual general meeting. (ind.pn/1TmwHCr)