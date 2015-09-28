PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept 29

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Royal Dutch Shell Plc ordered a retreat from the Arctic yesterday, as it abandoned plans to drill for oil in Alaska's Chukchi Sea, despite forfeiting nearly $9 billion in total costs. (thetim.es/1Jzht5h)

It has emerged that a Brazilian congressional inquiry into Petrobras Argentina SA is being widened to include Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc's relationship with the state oil and gas company, according to reports. (thetim.es/1JzhUwu)

The Guardian

A private hearing is to take place in December in which the Serious Fraud Office is thought to be pressing ahead with seeking legal documents from Barclays Plc as part of its ongoing investigation into the bank's 2008 rescue fundraising. (bit.ly/1JzicDJ)

German prosecutors have launched an investigation into the former chief executive of Volkswagen AG as a result of the diesel emissions-rigging scandal. (bit.ly/1Jzik63)

The Telegraph

Business leaders branded UK's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer John McDonnell an "interventionist" and accused him of taking a "pure fantasy" approach to the UK economy, after he told the Labour Party conference he would review the "entire tax system". (bit.ly/1JzitGE)

The European Commission will revise the VAT regime for tech start-ups after agreeing with UK Prime Minister David Cameron that they were punishing British entrepreneurs. (bit.ly/1JziGd0)

Sky News

Up to 1,700 workers are to lose their jobs after Thai firm Sahviriya Steel Industries PCL announced it was closing its iron and steel making works on Teesside. The company said it was with "regret" it had to announce the decision to mothball the facilities at its Redcar plant. (bit.ly/1Jzj0Z8)

Sky News has learnt that the Competition and Markets Authority will announce before the stock market opens the outcome of an inquiry lasting nearly seven months which could have a direct impact on millions of consumers' electricity bills. (bit.ly/1Jzj3UM)

The Independent

Bank of England officials will follow in the footsteps of their U.S. counterparts and delay raising interest rates, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research. (ind.pn/1Jzj9vH) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)