PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct 8

The Times

- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA's dream of creating "the first truly global beer company" suffered a setback yesterday when SABMiller Plc's second-biggest shareholder rejected a 65 billion pound ($100 billion) takeover bid by the Budweiser brewer. (thetim.es/1VEQNMR)

The Guardian

- The boss of communications watchdog Ofcom has given a strong hint that she is against the proposed merger between mobile operator O2 and rival Three because it could lead to higher prices and poorer service. If the $10.2 billion deal goes through, it would make the combined entity the United Kingdom's largest mobile group, with a 40 percent market share, and would reduce the number of mobile operators from four to three. (bit.ly/1OYujCd)

- Waterstones is to stop selling the Kindle e-reader in most of its stores in what industry bosses have said could become a watershed moment in the battle between physical and digital books. James Daunt, the managing director of Waterstones, has removed Kindles from most of the books chain's 280 stores because they were "getting virtually no sales". (bit.ly/1N0DP4F)

The Telegraph

- Box Inc, one of Silicon Valley's leading cloud computing providers, is planning to set up European data centres within a year, following a court ruling that struck a heavy blow to a key transatlantic privacy agreement. (bit.ly/1LlXh8h)

- Aston Martin has announced a restructuring that is likely to see jobs go at the luxury sports car maker. A spokesman for the business, which found fame as James Bond's car maker of choice, confirmed that job losses among the 2,100 staff were likely. (bit.ly/1OmSz0Q)

Sky News

- A far-reaching probe into Britain's executive pay culture could be threatened by the ousting of its architect as the boss of the fund management industry's trade body. Sky News has learnt that the Investment Association is likely to reconsider a decision to undertake the inquiry, which was launched last month by Daniel Godfrey, who stepped down on Wednesday as the organisation's chief executive. (bit.ly/1MfCMPG)

The Independent

- Volkswagen AG said that it will start a recall of diesel cars carrying the controversial defeat devices will start as early as January. The car manufacturer said the fix could be as simple as changing the software in affected cars - which are still deemed roadworthy - and that all cars should be fixed by the end of 2016. (ind.pn/1jNvIPp)