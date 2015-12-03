PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 3

Dec 3 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Markets are poised for fresh stimulus from the European Central Bank today after inflation in the eurozone failed to budge in November. (thetim.es/1MXfEV9)

* Nissan Motor Co Ltd in Sunderland, is under threat in an increasingly toxic row between the Japanese company and the French government. More than 7,000 jobs are at risk, as well as hundreds more at Nissan's design facilities in Paddington, central London, and its engineering centre in Cranfield, Bedfordshire, should Paris go ahead with plans to take control of more than 30 percent of Renault SA (thetim.es/1IFhQMI)

The Guardian

* The European commission is to open a state aid investigation into suspected sweetheart tax arrangements enjoyed by McDonald's in Luxembourg. (bit.ly/1lwsgcd)

* The luxury yacht manufacturer Fairline Boats has gone into administration just two months after being acquired by the private equity firm Wessex Bristol - putting 450 jobs at risk. (bit.ly/1XIdF9V)

The Telegraph

* Property surveyor Sweett Group has admitted its staff paid bribes to win business in the Middle East. The company told investors it had admitted an offence of "failing to prevent an associated person bribing another to obtain or retain business for the company" under the Bribery Act and expected to be prosecuted by the Serious Fraud Office. (bit.ly/1RnWTgJ)

* Marks & Spencer has lost a legal battle against its former landlord BNP Paribas SA after the Supreme Court dismissed its appeal to return 1.1 million pounds ($1.64 million) of rent it claims to have overpaid.(bit.ly/1O3Gl86)

Sky News

* Beleaguered supermarket chain Morrisons is to be relegated from the FTSE 100 Index after 14 years, it has been confirmed. (bit.ly/1OH2PyH)

* The National Advice Clinic, based in Lancashire, was ordered to pay 850,000 pounds for making six million nuisance calls in just seven months in what was described as a "deliberate and sustained" campaign. (bit.ly/1lwXiAQ)

The Independent

* Nearly two out of three British workers expect to be working beyond 65 mainly because they will not have enough money to retire, according to a study by employment benefits consultancy Portus. (ind.pn/21vjz30)

* Generous credit and debit card rewards schemes took a step closer to disappearing today as the Payment Systems Regulator set out how the new cap on fees plastic card companies can charge retailers will be policed. (ind.pn/1IpUjVm)