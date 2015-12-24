PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Chris Sullivan, the banker who misled MPs, takes job at Santander

Chris Sullivan, the former deputy chief executive of RBS, was appointed head of Santander UK's corporate and commercial business last night, nearly a year after he stepped down early from taxpayer-backed RBS after having been forced to retract evidence he gave to the Treasury select committee. (thetim.es/1OjaJvd)

Europe’s plain truth on tobacco packaging

An adviser to the European Court of Justice has backed rules to combat smoking by introducing plainer packaging. Juliane Kokott, the court's advocate-general, said that the 2014 rules on packaging, which the tobacco industry opposes, raised the visibility of health warnings and made them more effective. She said European Union nations were free to tighten the rules on packaging further, by moving towards plain packs with no logos. (thetim.es/1OMeTfB)

The Guardian

Duchy Originals forced to buy back shares from Prince Charles’s charitable foundation

Prince Charles's Duchy Originals has been forced to buy back shares from his charitable foundation to avoid leaving the charity out of pocket after a change in the rules around Gift Aid. (bit.ly/1NDl8og)

Panmure Gordon faces full-year loss after corporate slowdown

Panmure Gordon, one of the City's oldest stockbroking and corporate advisory firms, has warned it faces a full-year loss after a drop in company deals and transactions. (bit.ly/1NDm242)

The Telegraph

AstraZeneca gout drug wins approval from regulators

AstraZeneca Plc has won approval for a new drug, Lesinurad, marketed under the brand name Zurampic, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to be used in combination with existing medications to treat the underlying cause of gout. (bit.ly/1MxhY1t)

Sky News

Car Dealer Motorpoint Speeds Towards Float

British car retailer Motorpoint is working with bankers at Rothschild on a listing that is likely to take place in the second half of next year. (bit.ly/1Ojb9BO)

Scotland’s Minimum Booze Price Plan Falters

The Scottish Government's bid to impose a minimum price for alcohol could breach EU guidelines, according to the European Court of Justice. It said the plan to charge 50 pence per unit of alcohol would be contrary to EU rules if there were other options, and urged Holyrood to consider alternative tax measures instead. (bit.ly/1OMe3zl)

The Independent

Facebook suspends The Blackcock Inn pub’s profile over ‘racist or offensive language’

A pub in the Brecon Beacons has had its Facebook page suspended for "racist or offensive language", apparently because of its name. The Blackcock Inn has been the local watering hole in Llanfihangel Talyllyn for 175 years and its owners said they have never had a problem with its name until now. (ind.pn/1QXOQGQ)