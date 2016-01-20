PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 20

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Sheffield Forgemasters workers steel themselves for one-in-seven job cuts

Sheffield Forgemasters, Britain's premier specialist steel castings business, is set to cut about one in seven of its workforce. It is understood that Forgemasters, which makes specialist heavy duty steel fittings for the energy industry, will announce 100 redundancies among its 700 workers today. (thetim.es/1PfjFID)

VW boss faces criminal charges in South Korea

South Korea plans to file criminal charges against the head of Volkswagen AG in the country after judging that the carmaker's recall plan to fix emissions-cheating diesel cars was unacceptable. (thetim.es/1Pfk3qv)

Top KPMG partner quits after tax cheat charges

One of KPMG's top UK advisers has quit the accountancy group after being charged with offences relating to a film finance scheme that is alleged to have enabled its wealthy backers to avoid millions of pounds in tax. (thetim.es/1lsSuMG)

The Guardian

Renault recalls more than 15,000 diesel cars after emissions tests

Renault SA has recalled more than 15,000 diesel cars after an admission that its emissions filtering system does not work in all temperatures. The French carmaker denied any wrongdoing and said there was no "defeat device" of the kind Volkswagen used to cheat emissions tests, but acknowledged there was a difference between its test results and actual pollution. (bit.ly/1JWiwU8)

Unilever chief anticipates year of crises as stock markets falter

The chief executive of Unilever Plc, which makes Persil, PG Tips and Dove soap, has warned that the world could lurch from crisis to crisis this year as stock markets slump and Britain debates whether to leave the EU. (bit.ly/1T23qyi)

The Telegraph

Cairn Energy to challenge $1.6 bln India tax claim

Cairn Energy Plc has taken the first formal steps in a $1.6 bln tax dispute with the Indian government over its former Indian business unit. The retrospective tax claim was made by the Indian government last year. It demands that the UK-based oil explorer pay $1.6 bln plus interest and penalties arising from unpaid tax owed by Cairn's India operations in 2007. (bit.ly/1UadWlt)

BT Sport founder Howard Watson to oversee merger of telecom giant’s tech with EE

Howard Watson has been named as BT Group Plc's new head of technology when the current boss moves to the firm's Openreach broadband infrastructure arm. Watson's first major task will be integrating BT's network with mobile firm EE, which the telecommunications giant bought for 12.5 mln pounds in a deal given official approval last week. (bit.ly/1JgA8df)

Sky News

Citymapper Charts Path To Unicorn Status

An app which helps users navigate their way around cities from London to Tokyo is finalising a fundraising that will plot a route to becoming one of the UK's most valuable technology start-ups. Citymapper is close to a deal to secure tens of millions of pounds from existing and new investors. (bit.ly/1T2xAl0) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)