PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The Financial Conduct Authority has been accused of betraying the confidence of whistleblowers by passing on evidence and sensitive information to the high street banks that were the subject of their complaints. (thetim.es/1OQsuDl)

Competition to win the £4 billion contract to build superfast trains for the HS2 rail line has been blown open by a promise from Alstom, the French industrial giant, to bring rolling stock production back to Britain if it wins the tender. (thetim.es/1SGgXfG)

The Guardian

Unilever, the consumer goods group behind Persil and Magnum ice-creams, has said it will not scale back its UK operations if Britain votes to leave the EU. (bit.ly/23lUh8v)

Iran plans to buy 114 aircraft from the European company Airbus by March, and is looking for other deals, senior Iranian officials said on Sunday as their country emerges from sanctions and international isolation. (bit.ly/1Pwfy4Q)

The Telegraph

HSBC is poised to make a decision on whether it will stay in the UK as early as this week, The Daily Telegraph has learnt. (bit.ly/1ZXvoAC)

Former Ofcom chief Ed Richards has ruled himself out of the race to become the next chief executive of City regulator the Financial Conduct Authority, the Telegraph understands, further narrowing the field of candidates to take over from ousted boss Martin Wheatley. (bit.ly/23mji3e)

Sky News

The Government is considering taking thousands of unaccompanied Syrian refugee children from migrant camps in Europe, the International Development Secretary has told Sky News. (bit.ly/20nGiMI)

Severe weather warnings are being issued as the snowstorm that deluged the U.S. heads to Britain, bringing up to 8 inches (20cm) of rain in some areas. (bit.ly/1PtRFkH)

The Independent

A controversial policy reportedly forcing asylum seekers in Cardiff to wear brightly coloured wristbands has been axed after a public outcry. (ind.pn/1Jw3NiN) (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)