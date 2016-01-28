PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 28

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The trial of six brokers accused of rigging Libor ended in defeat for the Serious Fraud Office yesterday when a jury cleared five of the men. (thetim.es/1OZ9hPG)

The chances that the payment protection insurance scandal will exceed £30 billion rose yesterday after Santander took a fresh £450 million provision to pay compensation. (thetim.es/1KGeJ8p)

The Guardian

Shell has won shareholder approval for its £35bn takeover of BG Group despite nearly a fifth of investors opposing the deal. (bit.ly/1VrjqIQ)

One of the most powerful opponents of Google's controversial tax structures, European tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici, is expected on Thursday to call on Britain and Ireland to drop their objections to radical tax reform across the EU. (bit.ly/1Vshi3M)

The Telegraph

Royal Bank of Scotland has set aside an extra £2.5bn to cover legal bills, compensation payouts and reduced income due to low interest rates, just weeks before it announces its financial results for 2015. (bit.ly/20rZMjj)

The City watchdog has issued a warning to people considering taking out a self-certification mortgage from a company based outside the UK. (bit.ly/1nxKhsz)

Sky News

A fund backed by Britain's biggest banks has agreed to back a fast-growing app-based advertising platform founded by a trio of 20-something entrepreneurs. (bit.ly/1UrHzPi)

Apple's Safari browser suddenly crashed on iPhones, iPads and Macs worldwide on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1SbPgvA)

The Independent

Scotch whisky makers have called on the UK Government to cut tax on the bottle from an "onerous" 76 per cent. (ind.pn/1OZ4ca7)

America's central bank stressed today that it is "closely watching" global markets in the wake of January's turmoil, suggesting that it is likely to slow the pace of its monetary tightening. (ind.pn/1PTLqRr)