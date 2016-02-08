PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 8

Feb 8 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The SFO accused Pinsent Masons yesterday of "deliberately" misinterpreting data showing that while the number of whistleblowing reports to the agency had risen last year by 324 to 2,832, only 16 new investigations had been opened. (thetim.es/1nRIT3q)

- A partial break-up and privatisation of Network Rail is back on the agenda under a plan being drawn up by Nicola Shaw, the boss of HS1. The chief executive of the high-speed route is considering proposals to spin off individual lines to investors and introduce an agency to oversee the industry at arm's length from government. (thetim.es/1nRIZrP)

The Guardian

- Next has been criticised by a group of heavyweight investors who say the company failed to act on a warning that could have prevented it from breaking company law, forcing the retail group to hold an expensive shareholder meeting this week. (bit.ly/1nRIJJr)

- Workers at Google Ireland, the search group's European sales hub, earn less than half the 160,000 pound average wage of colleagues in London despite the British sales team only providing a supporting role to their Irish counterparts. (bit.ly/1nRIQo4)

The Telegraph

- HSBC Holdings Plc's board is expected to come to a decision on the location of its headquarters in the coming days after an unexpectedly long-running review of the future of the British-based bank. A review was launched last year and initially was expected to reach a conclusion by the end of 2015. Investors are increasingly convinced that the bank will not quit the UK. (bit.ly/1nRIAph)

- Business Growth Fund, the nearly five year old equity fund, has reported a record month for investments, backing UK firms with 50 million pounds worth of capital in January alone. The fund, which has a 2.5 billion pound warchest of capital from Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc , Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and Standard Chartered Plc, has disclosed two of the investments made during that month. (bit.ly/1nRIFJI)

Sky News

- Ministers should sanction the construction of a new runway at Gatwick Airport and end dithering over the crucial issue of aviation capacity, billionaire hedge fund manager Crispin Odey and chief executive of Legal & General Nigel Wilson said. (bit.ly/1nRIduS)

- The long-serving finance director of BT Groupm Plc, Tony Chanmugam, is preparing to step down within months of the telecommunications regulator delivering its verdict on the company's structure. (bit.ly/1nRIePk)