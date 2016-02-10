PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 10

Feb 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Shepherd and Wedderburn has reported a bumper year for deal activity, after the law firm worked on transactions worth a total of 5.4 billion pounds ($7.81 billion), including some of the biggest takeovers and fundraisings in Scotland. (thetim.es/1TR6Pk3)

Jes Staley, the new Barclays Plc boss, has further enhanced his power base with another recruitment from JPMorgan Chase, his former employer. Paul Compton, who worked with Staley at the Wall Street bank, will join Barclays in May as chief operating officer, replacing Jonathan Moulds. (thetim.es/1TR7odt)

The Guardian

London black-cab drivers have rejected an apparent olive branch from Uber Technologies Inc as a "PR stunt" after the taxi-hailing app company said it would extend its service free to the traditional trade. (bit.ly/1TR5w4G)

British Airways is to launch services from Stansted this summer, the first time the flag carrier has operated from the airport. The airline will launch flights at weekends from May 28 to four holiday destinations- Faro, Malaga, Palma and Ibiza. (bit.ly/1TR5Hgi)

The Telegraph

The founder of easyJet Plc has accused the budget airline of taking a "scattergun" approach to dividends that confuses investors, ratcheting up the pressure on the carrier just days before its annual general meeting. (bit.ly/1TR7NNe)

UK's communications watchdog is investigating how Vodafone Group Plc handles customer complaints amid fears the telecoms giant could have mishandles disputes. (bit.ly/1TR7ZvN)

Sky News

Age UK says it is suspending its fixed-price energy deal with Big Six gas and electricity provider E.ON. The charity said the two-year fixed tariff would no longer be available for new and renewing customers. (bit.ly/1TR5kCk)

U.S. Internet tycoon Barry Diller is in advanced talks to sell PriceRunner, one of the first price comparison websites to allow British shoppers to select online deals from leading high street retailers. (bit.ly/1TR5rhh)

The Independent

Scotland would see its budget "systematically" reduced by almost 3 billion pounds ($4.34 billion) within 10 years under UK government's proposed devolution funding settlement, Nicola Sturgeon has said, as she acknowledged that time was running out to reach a deal. (ind.pn/1TR89Dn)