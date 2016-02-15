PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 15

Feb 15 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK Companies have reported their fastest growth for two years, but supermarkets and the oil and gas industries weighed heavily on an otherwise encouraging performance, according to an analysis by the Share Centre. (thetim.es/1WlSyut)

Karl Kohler, the chief executive of Tata Steel in Europe, will join thousands of steel workers marching in Brussels today to demand urgent action to save the industry. (thetim.es/1WlSzyy)

People facing mental health crises will be able to get community care 24 hours a day, seven days a week as part of the biggest transformation of NHS mental heath services in England for a generation, to be unveiled on Monday. (bit.ly/1WlSFWO)

Britain's banks are vulnerable to a global financial shock despite efforts to shore up their finances, according to John Vickers, who led the inquiry into the safety of UK banks following the 2008 financial crisis. (bit.ly/1WlSL0t)

Asia's richest man, Li Ka-Shing, is among five suitors that are expected to make final bids for London City Airport this week to clinch a deal that could value the business at about 2 billion pounds ($2.9 billion). (bit.ly/1WlSOcH)

Peter Bazalgette, the creator of Big Brother and one of Britain's most influential creative industries figures, is on the verge of passing an audition to become the next chairman of ITV Plc. (bit.ly/1TjATFF)

HSBC Holdings Plc has decided to keep its headquarters in UK, following speculation that the bank was considering a move to Hong Kong. (bit.ly/1WlUjrp)

The GMB union will bring an army of nearly 640,000 workers to help the battle to keep Britain in the European Union, The Independent reveals. (ind.pn/1WlTrDh)

The board of French energy company EDF SA is expected to postpone a decision once again on whether to commit to the 18.6 billion-pound ($27 billion) Hinkley Point C project, which is at the heart of Prime Minister David Cameron's strategy to "keep the lights on" in Britain in the next decade. (ind.pn/1WlTv5P)