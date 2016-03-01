PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Households are borrowing more than 1 billion pound ($1.39 billion) each month to finance new cars, holidays and big-ticket consumer items in a spending splurge that economists warn could fuel another dangerous debt bubble, according to figures from the Bank of England. (thetim.es/1LR7D1o)

* The number of jobs being advertised online has fallen for the second month running in a sign that Britain's booming labour market may be running out of steam, according to Adzuna, a jobs search engine. (thetim.es/1LR8Ohj)

The Guardian

* More than 1,000 fund managers, hedge funds, brokers and smaller banks will be exempt from the EU's bonus cap after the Bank of England said it had concluded they did not fall within the scope of the rules. (bit.ly/1LR8kYA)

* China's central bank has stepped up action to bolster its cooling economy by loosening the rules on banks' cash reserves in the hope that they will offer cheaper loans. (bit.ly/1LR8mzQ)

The Telegraph

* Central banks must behave more like "pawnbrokers" to stamp out recklessness and put an end to taxpayer backed bailouts, according to the former Bank of England Governor Mervyn King. (bit.ly/1LR8q2y)

* Argentina's new market-friendly government has ended a bitter 15 year battle with creditors led by a US billionaire, opening the door for the South American country to escape financial pariah status. (bit.ly/1LR8wah)

Sky News

* A third of jobs in the retail sector will disappear by 2025 thanks to the rising minimum wage and new technology, the British Retail Consortium has said. (bit.ly/1LR8xet)

* Transferwise, UK-based fintech group, is close to finalising a new round of funding from prominent investors, according to Sky News. (bit.ly/1LR8y1L)

The Independent

* On Monday, Amazon revealed it has teamed up with WM Morrisons Supermarkets Plc to sell food through its Pantry site, even offering fresh food to its Prime Now delivery service customers in five English cities. (ind.pn/1LR8BuI)