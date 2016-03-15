PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15

March 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The chief executive of Britain's biggest supermarket, Tesco Plc, has warned that the retail sector could come under intolerable pressure unless British finance minister George Osborne pledges to reform business rates. (thetim.es/1QS4WCv)

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group Plc hit a record high Monday as expectations grew that it will reveal the details of an agreed merger with Deutsche Boerse AG within days, valuing the combined group at more than 20 billion stg. (thetim.es/1V7QJmw)

The Guardian

Weaker growth and a deterioration in public finances will force the Treasury to make an additional 4 billion stg of savings by the end of the current parliament, British finance minister George Osborne has said. (bit.ly/1QWo135)

Fever-Tree, the supplier of premium tonic water and other carbonated mixers, is toasting a surge in profits after it won new business with Marks and Spencer Group Plc and British Airways. (bit.ly/1LndBg2)

The Telegraph

Supporters of Brexit are more likely to vote in the forthcoming referendum which could give the Leave campaign a decisive edge in the final result, a new Telegraph poll suggests. (bit.ly/250Ooya)

Iran has vowed to resist a move to cut oil production as its output soared by the largest monthly amount in nearly 20 years. (bit.ly/1UceKtk)

Sky News

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is to cut around 550 jobs in the UK as it moves away from offering face-to-face advice to automated services. (bit.ly/1QTzzYb)

British people on low incomes will be eligible for a bonus of up to 1,200 stg over four years if they put money away in a new savings scheme, Prime Minister David Cameron has announced. (bit.ly/1Mjb01l)

The Independent

British Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne has been warned that he risks damaging the struggling UK economy with another round of spending cuts. (ind.pn/1QYVRo2)