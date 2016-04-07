PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 7

April 7 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Britain's landlords were protected from the worst of the recession by escalating rents that have left tenants increasingly impoverished, analysis by the Office for National Statistics shows. (bit.ly/23cMbRP)

A director of the oil company Petrofac ordered "confidential payments" worth $2 million to help to secure an oil contract in Kuwait, according to documents seen by The Times. (bit.ly/1TCRjsx)

The Guardian

The UK has recorded its biggest monthly car sales in almost 20 years, with more than 500,000 new vehicles registered in March. (bit.ly/1RNXqWe)

Swedish hardware chain Clas Ohlson, which began trading in the UK eight years ago, is to close more than half its UK stores, putting dozens of jobs at risk. (bit.ly/208jtfD)

The Telegraph

Hutchison, the owner of mobile operator Three, has signed deals worth 3 billion pound to guarantee space on its expanded mobile network as it makes its final appeal to officials in Brussels to allow its controversial takeover of O2. (bit.ly/23iAy8t)

The Federal Reserve is preparing to raise U.S. interest rates yet again, despite the financial turmoil that gripped global markets after the central bank increased its rates last December.(bit.ly/1SBfwKX)

Sky News

Pfizer and Botox-maker Allergan have halted their record $160 billion merger citing new U.S. Treasury rules to make controversial so-called "tax inversions" less lucrative. (bit.ly/1MSPmqq)

BP faces a bruising rebellion led by top City investors next week over a near 14 million pound pay deal handed to its chief executive in a year when the company saw its profits wiped out by the slump in oil prices. (bit.ly/22d4UXJ)

The Independent

Barclays has become the first big UK bank to back social payment app Circle, a US digital payment company which uses bitcoin to transfer central bank currencies across popular messaging platforms and other media, as it launched in the UK on Wednesday.(ind.pn/1UVExXA)

Half a million British workers could lose out on hundreds of pounds a year under a "stealth tax" coming in on Wednesday which was not announced in George Osborne's Budget. (ind.pn/1REnh6g)