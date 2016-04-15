PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 15

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Shareholders in BP PLC voted overwhelmingly to reject a massive pay rise for its chief executive amid mounting anger over boardroom excess. In a vote representing the second-biggest rebellion of its kind at a British company, 59 percent of the oil giant's shareholders opposed the 13.8 million pounds pay package for Bob Dudley. (bit.ly/23J6wLs)

* Councils and utility companies that cause misery for weekend motorists by leaving roadworks with no repairs taking place will be fined under a government crackdown. They face penalties of up to 5,000 pounds a day for abandoning roadworks amid warnings that unnecessary traffic restrictions place a huge burden on the economy. (bit.ly/22y2WRO)

The Guardian

* Senior military figures will be singled out for criticism alongside Tony Blair and other establishment figures in the long-awaited Chilcot report into the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which is due to be handed to Downing Street next week. (bit.ly/1RWG256)

* U.S. President Barack Obama will strike a delicate balance over Brexit during a visit to the UK next week, where he will host a town hall with youth and offer his view "as a friend" that Britain should remain in the EU. (bit.ly/1qWrKrm)

The Telegraph

* Foreign aid spending will outstrip the amount given to councils to collect bins, install street lights and run local services for the first time next year, official government estimates show. Forecasts buried in the Treasury's budget book reveal that spending on international development will hit 9.3 billion pounds in 2017/18 - overtaking local government spending of 8.2 billion pounds that year. (bit.ly/1TUEH05)

* BP PLC has moved to appease disgruntled investors, promising that it will overhaul the way it pays its most senior directors after almost 60 percent of shareholders who voted did so against its highly criticised remuneration report. (bit.ly/1SdeYxs)

Sky News

* Jeremy Corbyn has rejected claims he has not put enough effort into the campaign to keep the UK in the European Union, declaring: "There is nothing half-hearted about anything I do." The Labour leader said that while there were many "shortcomings" with the institution, he would make the case for "Remain and Reform" in Europe in the run-up to the vote on 23 June. (bit.ly/1XxabbC)

* Britain's biggest banks have rushed to warn staff about their conduct during the European Union referendum campaign just hours before strict electoral rules come into effect. Sky News has learnt that John McFarlane, the chairman of Barclays, wrote to staff on Thursday to remind them that while the bank's board "considers that it is in the interests of our customers and clients for the UK to remain in the EU," employees must not undertake activities deemed to be campaigning for a specific outcome. (bit.ly/1T7IpBa)

The Independent

* Czechia will soon be synonymous with the Czech Republic. The country is set to use the name Czechia in English, Tschechien in German and Tchequie in French, translations of 'Cesko' in Czech. (ind.pn/1SEQyKp)

* The Bank of England has issued its starkest warning yet over the consequences of Brexit for the British economy, stating that the country would likely face a long period of uncertainty if it left the EU that would dampen demand and impact on UK assets. (ind.pn/264sGKd)