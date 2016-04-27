PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 27

April 27 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Eddie Parladorio, a lawyer on the board of Retail Acquisitions, which bought BHS for 1 pound in March 2015, objected to the UK retailers's decision to loan 1.5 million pounds ($2.19 million) to a company linked to the father of Retail Acquisition's current owner, Dominic Chappell. (bit.ly/1WRVX6X)

BP Plc plans to cut costs by $7 billion next year after reaffirming its commitment to maintain shareholder payouts, despite a plunge in oil prices to their lowest level in 12 years. (bit.ly/1WRWe9T)

The Guardian

Tata Steel Ltd has not ruled out keeping its UK business, including the Port Talbot steelworks, despite having begun the process of selling it and announcing it wants to pull out of the country, according to a source close to the Indian company. (bit.ly/1WRWkOS)

Volvo AB is set to run self-driving versions of its family 4x4s on roads around London next year as the motor industry's trial of autonomous vehicles accelerates. (bit.ly/1WRWo18)

The Telegraph

Tado, a German start-up that supplies smart-heating technology to millions of SSE Plc's UK customers, has raised $23 million to help fund its expansion into new markets and roll out a remote monitoring system for household boilers in Britain. (bit.ly/1WRWztn)

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority has begun sifting through the British links to the law firm at the heart of the Panama Papers leak, although its acting chief executive said it is "far too early" to predict how many UK firms might have broken the law. (bit.ly/1WRWGVM)

Sky News

Asda will be publicly criticised by competition watchdogs on Wednesday when they publish the latest phase of their response to a 'super-complaint' about predatory pricing tactics by major grocers. (bit.ly/1WRVrpC)

Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne is set to repeat his argument that the EU referendum is already weighing down the UK economy. The key measure of economic growth - the GDP figure for the first three months of this year - will be released on Wednesday. (bit.ly/1WRVtO5)

The Independent

Scottish Power has agreed to pay 18 million pounds for failing to treat its customers fairly. The fine follows an investigation by industry regulator Ofgem into the firm's customer service. (ind.pn/1WRWFkH) ($1 = 0.6862 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)