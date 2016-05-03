PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Range, a discount furniture retailer, and NewDay, one of the country's largest providers of store cards, have begun talks with investors about flotations that could value the companies at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.47 billion) each. (bit.ly/1Z4UU23)

- David Cameron is to put curbing Islamist extremism at the heart of the Queen's Speech this month as he seeks to fend off claims that he is becoming a lame-duck prime minister. (bit.ly/1Z4W4L9)

The Guardian

- Britain's most senior civil servant, Jeremy Heywood, is reviewing HS2 as fears grow that the high-speed railway cannot be built within its 55 billion pound budget in its current form. (bit.ly/1Z4XPrw)

- Worries about the EU referendum in June, rising labour costs and China's slowdown have knocked UK business confidence to a four-year low, according to a report by ICAEW. (bit.ly/1Z4XVzt)

The Telegraph

- A Brexit will cost up to 100,000 jobs while the NHS and other public services will face significant cuts, Cabinet Minister Greg Hands has warned. (bit.ly/1Z4Ybyw)

Sky News

- Restaurants and bars could also be stopped from adding service charges to bills to remind customers they do not have to tip if they don't want to. Tips left by customers should go to workers in full and not their employers, the government has said in a report. (bit.ly/1Z4YJnR)

The Independent

- The chairman of Business Select Committee examining the collapse of BHS has said the retailer's former owner, Philip Green, has "enormous questions" to answer surrounding the sale of the 88-year-old high street chain, accusing him of "crashing" it into a cliff. (ind.pn/1Z4ZBZF)