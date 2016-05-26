PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The sale of Tata Steel's UK assets has been thrown into confusion after speculation that the business secretary has offered Tata a deal so attractive that it may yet keep Port Talbot and a dozen other facilities around the country. (bit.ly/1TAsAGK)

The Guardian

UK tax officials must "urgently" liaise with the French authorities to see if they have evidence of wrongdoing by Google that relates to the company's UK tax affairs, John McDonnell has said. (bit.ly/1TAthjk)

The watchdog for global trade has said leaving the European Union would push back trade barriers at a cost of 9 billion pounds a year to British consumers. (bit.ly/1TAtm6G)

The Telegraph

A pair of BHS suppliers have toppled into administration, resulting in 350 job losses, as the pain caused from the collapse of the retailer spreads through the sector. (bit.ly/1TAt0gr)

Shell will axe almost twice as many jobs as planned following its controversial takeover of BG Group by cutting a further 2,200 from its global workforce. (bit.ly/1TAuzuL)

Sky News

Ministers will this week unveil proposals that would slash billions of pounds from the liabilities of the British Steel pension scheme as they seek to smooth a path for a buyer of Tata Steel's UK operations. (bit.ly/1TAu1VN)

In an exclusive interview, Jon Woods, Coca-Cola's general manager for the UK and Ireland, said while no decisions had been made yet it was likely that shoppers would have to pick up the bulk of the cost. (bit.ly/1TAuwPD)

The Independent

Accountants have accused the government of seeking to raise hundreds of millions of pounds from the public in accidental overpayments in the new era of online returns, citing HMRC's botched handling of a shift to digital tax filings as fresh evidence of the dangers. (ind.pn/1TAtnri)

Cabin crew staff at travel operator Thomas Cook have voted to strike in a dispute over health and safety, the union Unite has said. (ind.pn/1TAu9V4)