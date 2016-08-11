PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug. 11

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Cavendish Fluor Partnership, a joint venture led by Babcock, the British defence and engineering company, has told the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority that the cost of cleaning up the 12 Magnox reactors will rise by 18 percent to more than 10 billion pounds ($13.02 billion). bit.ly/2b06POC

- Investors flocked to sell government bonds to the Bank of England, restoring confidence in its new 60 billion pound stimulus plan. The deal was a key test for the latest 60 billion pound of quantitative easing. bit.ly/2b07uzu

The Guardian

- Lloyds Banking Group has told its 75,000 staff that the chief executive has "no case to answer" over questions he may have breached the bank's expenses policy. The bank issued the memo after The Sun raised the questions about Antonio Horta-Osorio's expenses in a story about a business trip to Singapore where he was photographed with a female companion. bit.ly/2b07RK9

- The Scottish government is to redirect 100 million pounds from a budget underspend last year into a new initiative to help cushion the economy from the impacts of a post-EU referendum downturn. Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister, said the spending was needed to help stimulate the already weak Scottish economy in the wake of the "deep and widespread uncertainty" caused by the Brexit vote in June. bit.ly/2b07Q99

The Telegraph

- ITV faces pressure to improve on its £1bn bid for Entertainment One after it was immediately dismissed by the Peppa Pig maker's board. Britain's biggest commercial broadcaster wants to add eOne to its long list of television production takeovers, as chief executive Adam Crozier seeks to make the company less reliant on the UK's volatile advertising market, which is facing a downturn in the wake of the EU referendum. bit.ly/2b07D5U

- Eyal Shaked, the son of 888 co-founder Avi Shaked, has attacked William Hill for spurning the 3.2 billion pound joint takeover bid it made with Rank Group, claiming the strongly worded rejection would mark the troubled bookmaker's "downfall." bit.ly/2b08ym

Sky News

- San Leon Energy is close to finalising a $200 million fundraising to finance the acquisition of a near-10 percent stake in a major oil-producing asset in Nigeria. It would also announce the appointment of Mutiu Sunmonu, the former head of Shell Nigeria, as its new non-executive chairman. bit.ly/2b08pQc

- Local government leaders have accused the government of "looting" money from councils which sell homes under the Right To Buy scheme. The claim comes as new figures show that last year councils replaced less than 20 percent of homes sold under Right To Buy. bit.ly/2b08dkb

The Independent

- Royal Mail's "gold-standard" pension scheme could close by 2018 as the company readies itself for crunch talks with unions. The company wrote to employees saying that tough market conditions meant the cost of keeping the plan open would spiral to 900 million pounds, a figure it said was "simply unaffordable." ind.pn/2b087sz

- Prudential, the UK's largest insurer by value, has said it is considering shifting funds from M&G, its assets management business, to Dublin or Luxembourg following UK's vote to leave the EU. Anne Richard, the chief executive of M&G, said the decision to move assets will depend on the outcome of UK's negotiations with the EU. ind.pn/2b08GCT ($1 = 0.7683 pounds) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)