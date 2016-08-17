PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 17

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

More than half of Europe's largest fund managers plan to cut their holdings in UK companies amid fears about the impact of Britain leaving the European Union. bit.ly/2bcnUom

A 3.4 billion pounds ($4.43 billion) bid for William Hill Plc hung by a thread last night amid indications that Rank Group Plc and 888 Holdings Plc may be ready to throw in their cards. bit.ly/2bcp8jp

The Guardian

The financial pressure on older people and their families when trying to pay for social care is growing, with the average cost of a room in a care home now more than 30,000 pounds a year. The cost of a care home room has risen by 5.2 percent in the last year, more than 10 times the average increase in pensioners income, according to a report by Prestige Nursing and Care. bit.ly/2bcpree

Britain's Intellectual Property Office has approved Specsavers' application to trademark the terms "should've" and "shouldve" to protect its well-known catchphrase. The high street opticians made the application in July in a bid to safeguard its slogan "should've gone to Specsavers". bit.ly/2bcpzKQ

The Telegraph

Prime Minister Theresa May has written to Chinese President Xi Jinping insisting she wants stronger trade and cooperation between Britain and China, amid a row over her decision to delay the Hinkley Point nuclear deal. bit.ly/2bcr6Aw

City firms that help businesses run tax avoidance schemes could face huge financial penalties under fresh Government proposals. Under new HMRC plans, firms that help clients exploit tax rules, including the use of offshore tax havens, could pay a fine of up to 100 percent of the money lost to the taxpayer. bit.ly/2bcqE5f

Sky News

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc, one of Britain's biggest insurance companies, has abandoned plans to offload a chunk of its pension liabilities as deficits soar in the wake of this month's Bank of England interest rate cut, Sky News has learnt. bit.ly/2bcrvTg

Three 24-hour strikes by Virgin Trains East Coast staff have been called off pending further talks, the company has said. Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union had been planning to walk out later this month in a row over jobs, working conditions and safety. bit.ly/2bcpSVX

The Independent

Banco Santander SA has warned that Britain's vote to leave the European Union marked the end of an era of stability for the UK banking sector as banks face the prospect of record low interest rates and wider economic volatility. ind.pn/2bcqURV ($1 = 0.7676 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)