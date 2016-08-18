PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 18

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Norges Bank Investment Management, the world's largest sovereign wealth fund, has cut the valuation of its UK property portfolio, which includes Regent Street in London, by 5 percent after the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2boygmo

Economic and consumer uncertainty surrounding the vote to leave the European Union will take away any growth in UK car sales this year, one of Britain's leading motor retailer Lookers group has admitted. bit.ly/2boyGta

The Guardian

Government proposals to impose heavy fines on banks, accountants and lawyers who market tax avoidance schemes will fail without more resources for HM Revenue & Customs to pursue offenders, campaigners have said. bit.ly/2bozhuH

More than a million workers from eastern Europe are working in Britain following a rise in the number of foreign nationals entering the labour market before the Brexit vote. The total number of EU workers employed in the UK increased by almost 90,000 in the three months to the end of June, pushing the overall employment rate to another record high in statistics, which were published on Wednesday. bit.ly/2boz5LX

The Telegraph

The City of London police arrested a Sage Group employee at Heathrow airport on Wednesday on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud, just two days after the FTSE 100 company revealed a data breach. bit.ly/2boC0EA

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc's merger with its German counterpart is now in the hands of the world's regulators after Deutsche Boerse AG's shareholders belatedly gave their blessing to the pairing. bit.ly/2boDiPY

Sky News

Uber Technologies Inc has launched legal action against Transport for London over new rules for private hire companies which are designed to improve passenger safety. bit.ly/2boCri3

The Independent

Certain London airport bureaux de change are now returning less than 1 euro ($1.13) for each pound offered, underlining how the slide in the value of the sterling since the 23 June Brexit referendum vote is already hitting holidaymakers in the pocket. ind.pn/2boCr1J