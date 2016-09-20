PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Sept. 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Mitie Group ended months of speculation that it was struggling yesterday as the cleaner, security guard, catering staff and homecare group warned the City that profits would be well below expectations, prompting its shares to lose almost a third of their value. bit.ly/2cDhEH4

A survey of 2,044 adults by the National Housing Federation showed that there is a real concern among baby-boomers about the economic divide between generations, most clearly seen in the housing market. bit.ly/2cDgA69

The Guardian

Central banks have boosted their gold stocks by almost 10 percent since the financial crash, reflecting its renewed attractiveness as a safe haven in an environment of uncertainty and low or negative interest rates. bit.ly/2cDjSGa

Indonesia plans to pursue Google's parent company Alphabet for five years of back taxes, meaning the search firm could face a bill of more than $400 million for 2015 alone if it is found to have avoided payments, a senior government tax official has said. bit.ly/2cDhpeT

The Telegraph

The City of London will be able to cope with the loss of banks' passporting rights if Britain leaves the EU's single market, according to an influential credit rating agency, assuaging fears that the UK's financial services sector will be crippled by Brexit. bit.ly/2cDifso

The accountancy firm Ernst & Young has agreed to pay $9.3 million to settle charges that two of its auditors formed "inappropriately close" relationships with staff at the companies whose books they were checking. bit.ly/2cDiT96

Sky News

Microsoft is closing the London headquarters of Skype as part of a review which will put 220 jobs at risk. bit.ly/2cDiNOJ

British-based financial institutions will lose passporting rights in the European Union unless Britain remains at least part of the European Economic Area, according to Germany's top banker. bit.ly/2cDimE1

The Independent

One year after the "Dieselgate" scandal engulfed Volkswagen , shocking new figures show that many of Europe's other large car manufacturers are even worse polluters. ind.pn/2cDhj78

Opening the water market in Britain could be worth billions, boost innovation and cut bills, UK water regulator has said. ind.pn/2cDhpMh