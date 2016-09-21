Sept 21 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
The prospect of a spin-off of GlaxoSmithKline's
consumer healthcare division receded yesterday when the
pharmaceuticals group appointed the head of the division to
succeed Sir Andrew Witty as group chief executive. (bit.ly/2cHRLsP)
Royal Bank of Scotland's sale of a smaller lender to
Santander is on the brink of collapse after talks broke
down over the price of the business. (bit.ly/2cHSkCR)
The Guardian
Amazon has been found guilty of shipping dangerous
goods by air. The items included lithium-ion batteries and
flammable aerosols, which were flown in and out of the UK
between January 2014 and June 2015. (bit.ly/2cHS6vR)
The European Commission will direct a further crackdown on
tax avoidance by reviving a long-stalled plan to overhaul how
companies report their profits, according to Europe's
most-senior tax policy official. (bit.ly/2cHS72C)
The Telegraph
Bernard Matthews has confirmed that 2,000 jobs will be
preserved at Europe's biggest turkey company after a pre-pack
deal was reached to offload the business to food tycoon Ranjit
Boparan, known as the "Chicken King." (bit.ly/2cHRW7x)
Microsoft has unveiled plans to buy back $40
billion of its own stock as part of a long-running programme by
the cash-rich firm to support its share price and bolster its
earnings. (bit.ly/2cHSquj)
Sky News
Sports Direct has bowed to pressure and ditched a
plan for its own lawyers to lead a review of the company's
working practices and governance. (bit.ly/2cHSk5R)
Sky News understands that the owners of Ed's Easy Diner have
appointed corporate financiers at KPMG to undertake a rapid hunt
for new financing. (bit.ly/2cHT37h)
The Independent
More than 5,000 financial services firms are "at risk" if
Britain leaves the Single Market after Brexit, a senior
Conservative MP has warned. (ind.pn/2cHSJWf)
Indonesia's tax authorities are planning to bill Alphabet's
Google more than $400 million in back taxes and fines
that the search giant allegedly owes from 2015. (ind.pn/2cHSqe1)
