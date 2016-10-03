Oct 3 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Small investors are likely to get the chance to buy shares in a proposed 10 billion pound ($12.93 billion) stock market listing of O2 in what would be the first big retail offer since the government floated Royal Mail Plc three years ago. bit.ly/2dnNRBY

Trade unions urged Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday to push ahead with reforms that would force businesses to put workers on their boards. The Trade Union Congress said that the policy could be law within a year if a government consultation were to begin soon after the Conservative Party conference. bit.ly/2dnORGl

The Guardian

The World Bank has called for a fresh drive to tackle inequality after warning that the gap between rich and poor risks thwarting its ambition of eliminating extreme poverty by 2030. bit.ly/2dnNyaw

Tesco Plc is facing a claim for 150 million pounds ($193.94 million) from 60 shareholders seeking to recoup losses following accounting irregularities at the supermarket chain. bit.ly/2dnNBCZ

The Telegraph

UK's agricultural and food services industry would struggle to survive without access to seasonal labour from Europe, leading to higher prices and even shortages, Produce Investments Plc Chief Executive Angus Armstrong has warned. bit.ly/2dnN843

TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc is launching a big overhaul of its business in a bid to regain its role as the broadband market's challenger operator, in the face of tough industry trends and in the wake of last year's crippling cyber attack. bit.ly/2dnNLKB

Sky News

Medical products maker Convatec's owners, two big private equity firms, on Monday will announce the launch of an initial public offering that is likely to be the biggest in London since June's vote to leave the European Union. bit.ly/2dnNAze

Two consortia, whose members are said to include a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, are in detailed discussions about a deal to trump a hostile approach from HarbourVest for rival SVG Capital Plc. bit.ly/2dnFFSA

The Independent

Theresa May is risking a new Tory war over Europe after she wrenched open party divisions by signalling she backs a hard Brexit with controls on immigration at its core. In her opening speech to the Conservative conference, May unveiled a far tougher stance than she has previously taken on EU withdrawal and even directly attacked those who want a compromise deal to allow UK single market access. ind.pn/2dnO6x5 ($1 = 0.7735 pounds) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)