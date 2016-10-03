Oct 3 - The following are the top stories on the business
The Times
Small investors are likely to get the chance to buy shares
in a proposed 10 billion pound ($12.93 billion) stock market
listing of O2 in what would be the first big retail offer since
the government floated Royal Mail Plc three years ago. bit.ly/2dnNRBY
Trade unions urged Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday to
push ahead with reforms that would force businesses to put
workers on their boards. The Trade Union Congress said that the
policy could be law within a year if a government consultation
were to begin soon after the Conservative Party conference. bit.ly/2dnORGl
The Guardian
The World Bank has called for a fresh drive to tackle
inequality after warning that the gap between rich and poor
risks thwarting its ambition of eliminating extreme poverty by
2030. bit.ly/2dnNyaw
Tesco Plc is facing a claim for 150 million pounds
($193.94 million) from 60 shareholders seeking to recoup losses
following accounting irregularities at the supermarket chain. bit.ly/2dnNBCZ
The Telegraph
UK's agricultural and food services industry would struggle
to survive without access to seasonal labour from Europe,
leading to higher prices and even shortages, Produce Investments
Plc Chief Executive Angus Armstrong has warned. bit.ly/2dnN843
TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc is launching a big
overhaul of its business in a bid to regain its role as the
broadband market's challenger operator, in the face of tough
industry trends and in the wake of last year's crippling cyber
attack. bit.ly/2dnNLKB
Sky News
Medical products maker Convatec's owners, two big private
equity firms, on Monday will announce the launch of an initial
public offering that is likely to be the biggest in London since
June's vote to leave the European Union. bit.ly/2dnNAze
Two consortia, whose members are said to include a unit of
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, are in detailed discussions about a deal to
trump a hostile approach from HarbourVest for rival
SVG Capital Plc. bit.ly/2dnFFSA
The Independent
Theresa May is risking a new Tory war over Europe after she
wrenched open party divisions by signalling she backs a hard
Brexit with controls on immigration at its core. In her opening
speech to the Conservative conference, May unveiled a far
tougher stance than she has previously taken on EU withdrawal
and even directly attacked those who want a compromise deal to
allow UK single market access. ind.pn/2dnO6x5
