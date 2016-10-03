FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct. 4
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 3, 2016 / 11:45 PM / a year ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Oct. 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Deutsche Bank's chief executive was criticised by Germany's deputy chancellor yesterday for blaming speculators for the bank's plight, as hopes faded for a quick settlement of a $14 billion fine in the US for mis-selling. bit.ly/2dmGuP5

The pound fell back towards a three-decade low against the dollar yesterday, hit by surprisingly strong U.S. economic data and in the wake of Theresa May setting out a timetable for Brexit. bit.ly/2dmGqiq

The Guardian

The stamp collecting firm Stanley Gibbons has slumped to a 29-million-euro annual pre-tax loss and detailed a litany of financial woes after discovering "fundamental errors" in the company's accounts. bit.ly/2dmGfDE

Britain is missing out on billions of pounds in exports every year because of a failure to help small and medium-sized companies crack new markets, according to an analysis that highlights firms' worries about exporting after Brexit. bit.ly/2dmG7E7

The Telegraph

UK manufacturing activity grew at the fastest pace in more than two years in September, as the weak pound helped the sector to cement its strongest quarter of growth this year, according to a closely watched survey. bit.ly/2dmGmin

AstraZeneca has won a major victory in the UK after the country's drugs watchdog approved one of the most important cancer drugs in its oncology portfolio. bit.ly/2dmHi6z

Sky News

The Government has set out details to tackle the housing shortage by building 25,000 new homes using a 3 billion euros Home Building Fund. bit.ly/2dmHxOU

The British-based healthcare conglomerate Bupa is weighing a takeover bid for Oasis, the dentistry chain, in a move that would create a private sector powerhouse. bit.ly/2dmHiUe

The Independent

Oil prices climbed to their highest level since August supported by the global market renewed optimism that OPEC's production deal reached last week would bring an end to sub-$50 a barrel oil. ind.pn/2dmHOkU

Henderson Group and Janus Capital Group will merge as both companies seek to revive asset growth and profit. ind.pn/2dmHp1J

Compiled by Vishal Sridhar; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.