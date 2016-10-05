Oct 5 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
With a fortune of $67 billion (52.64 billion pounds),
Amazon's Bezos is worth $1.5 billion (1.18 billion
pounds) more than Buffett, according to the Forbes 400 list
published yesterday. bit.ly/2dI7et6
The British government is to restart the sale of 16 billion
euros (14.09 billion pounds) of Bradford & Bingley mortgage
loans, offering a further sign of renewed confidence in the
economy. bit.ly/2dI98tG
The Guardian
The International Monetary Fund has predicted the UK will be
the fastest growing of the G7 leading industrial countries this
year and accepted that its prediction of a post-Brexit-vote
financial crash has proved to be overly pessimistic. bit.ly/2dI7vMB
Michael Saunders, the most recent appointee to the Bank of
England's interest rate setting committee, is to warn that the
Bank's forecasts of weak growth next year are likely to be wrong
and the economy could recover strongly from the dip after the
Brexit vote. bit.ly/2dI73xL
The Telegraph
Robust demand for new healthier products and breakfast
offers drove sales for British baker Greggs in the third
quarter. bit.ly/2dI7isM
IGas Energy's plans to open a new UK shale gas
exploration frontier in the East Midlands are facing the threat
of a legal challenge from a local wildlife trust, which fears
the noise will disturb long-eared owls nesting nearby. bit.ly/2dI74lf
Sky News
First Utility will announce on Wednesday that its chairman
John Roberts, is to step down and be replaced by Thomas
Chambers, an experienced technology investor. bit.ly/2dI8oEV
Ryanair says it is creating 3,500 jobs as it
prepares to expand its fleet of aircraft over the next 12
months. bit.ly/2dI7HeR
The Independent
Solar panels generated more electricity than coal in the
past six months in a historic year for getting energy from the
sun in the UK, according to a new analysis. ind.pn/2dI7Rmw
Amazon has banned "incentivised reviews" after
analysis of over 7 million posts proved they are significantly
more favourable than those where no incentive was offered. ind.pn/2dI95OG
