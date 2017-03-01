PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Philip Hammond held an emergency meeting with the heads of Britain's biggest insurers yesterday in an attempt to stop what they described as a "crazy" decision to raise personal injury payouts. bit.ly/2m4ZB1O

- Regulatory filings suggest that the Belgian billionaire Albert Frère and the former chief executive of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert , along with the Desmarais Family Residuary Trust, of Canada, now hold a 3 per cent stake in the Burberry Group Plc. bit.ly/2m55gFr

The Guardian

- Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox is expected to formally notify the European competition regulator of its 11.7 billion pounds ($14.48 billion) takeover offer for Sky Plc later this week, after which the UK culture secretary will have to decide whether to launch an investigation into the extent of Murdoch's control of UK media. bit.ly/2m55zjf

- An overhaul of the EU's flagship trading scheme for cutting carbon emissions by European industries has been approved by the member states. bit.ly/2m583OM

The Telegraph

- UK Independent Party's sole MP Douglas Carswell has held secret talks about rejoining the Conservatives to fight the 2020 general election. bit.ly/2m52O1v

Sky News

- Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to settle the pension schemes of collapsed retailer BHS Ltd, eight months after he pledged to "sort" the issue. bit.ly/2m58Z5M

- Boris Johnson has admitted a free trade deal with the EU could take longer than two years, urging businesses: "Let's just wait and see." bit.ly/2m564tT

The Independent

- Dyson has announced that it is massively increasing its UK workforce and opening a new site, shrugging off fears cited by some that a hard Brexit might hamper companies' ability to trade, generate profit and hire. ind.pn/2m4Yhw5

- Nissan said it may "adjust" its business in the UK, depending on how Brexit turns out, potentially jeopardising 7,000 jobs at its Sunderland plant. ind.pn/2m53OCC