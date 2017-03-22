PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22

March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Government borrowing has fallen to its lowest level since the financial crisis as the public finances continued their better-than-expected run in February. bit.ly/2nblRaF

The Guardian

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is to start moving hundreds of staff out of London before a Brexit deal is struck, the bank's European boss has confirmed. bit.ly/2nblFIs

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Southern, Merseyrail and Arriva Trains North will walk out on 8 April, causing travel misery for hundreds of thousands of commuters. bit.ly/2nbhgFa

The Telegraph

The 3 billion pounds ($3.74 billion) gold mining merger talks between Acacia Mining Plc and Canada's Endeavour Mining Corp have been brought to a halt. bit.ly/2nbcFmx

Safestore Holdings Plc has become the latest company to drop changes to its directors' pay and benefits after coming under pressure from its shareholders. bit.ly/2nbiOPI

Sky News

Laptops, tablets and phones above a certain size will not be allowed in cabin luggage on UK-bound flights from six countries. bit.ly/2nbjW5X

A candlelit vigil was held in the republican heartland of west Belfast to mourn Martin McGuinness. bit.ly/2nbbHXr

The Independent

BMW hinted it may move production of the Mini from England to continental Europe as a result of the UK's decision to leave the EU. ind.pn/2nbm5hS

A United Nations committee has asked the UK to suspend work on the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant, pending assessment of the environmental impact. ind.pn/2nbdFqN