PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29

March 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Tesco Plc Chief Executive Dave Lewis has declared the crisis at the supermarket chain over and said it is "moving on" after agreeing to pay about 235 million pounds ($292.6 million) to settle a false accounting investigation. bit.ly/2o46XUO

* Square Inc, the payments company led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday it had officially launched in UK after a pilot project. bit.ly/2o8y2a1

The Guardian

* Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has won a key Holyrood vote on her plans for a second independence referendum, triggering accusations from UK ministers that her demands are premature. bit.ly/2odEk4N

* The European parliament will veto any Brexit deal that prevents European Union citizens who move to the UK during the next two years from having the same rights to live and work in Britain as those already in the country. bit.ly/2nqD2n4

The Telegraph

* Virgin Media has launched an internal investigation and suspended staff over concerns they may have exaggerated the progress of its 3 billion pound Project Lightning network expansion project. bit.ly/2nK3JFm

Sky News

* British Prime Minister Theresa May will issue an appeal to the country to "come together" as she formally launches the process for the UK to leave the European Union. bit.ly/2o4kJqA

* Leading business groups in UK and Europe will plead this week for a smooth Brexit based on a commitment to free trade amid renewed warnings about the consequences of failing to secure a deal. bit.ly/2ow8QWX

The Independent

* As Prime Minister Theresa May prepares to trigger Article 50 on Wednesday, former business secretaries Michael Heseltine, Peter Mandelson and Vince Cable told the Independent leaving with no arrangement in place would be disastrous for British firms and jobs. ind.pn/2mNLe3L

* Uber Technologies Inc said it is ending operations in Denmark in April as a result of new taxi laws, marking the latest setback for the U.S.-based ride hailing company. ind.pn/2ndHwf7