5 months ago
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31
March 31, 2017 / 12:05 AM / 5 months ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Online retailer AO World Plc raised 50 million pounds ($62 million) to underpin its balance sheet by selling new shares at less than half the price the shares floated at about three years ago. bit.ly/2nFwaUt

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is in talks to buy a Dublin office building as one of its strategies to cope with Brexit, while Citigroup Inc has warned staff to brace for a "hard" departure. bit.ly/2nFdWCK

The Guardian

* Managing Director Paula Nickolds of John Lewis Plc , Britain's largest department store operator, has warned of more job cuts this year and possible price rises as she said shoppers' behaviour was changing "profoundly and fast." bit.ly/2nkTYcU

* HSBC Holdings Plc is to offer its transgender community a choice of 10 new gender-neutral titles as part of its plan to improve the banking experience for customers. bit.ly/2ofYs9E

The Telegraph

* Britain has begun to take back control from Brussels as Brexit minister David Davis announced that the first European Union law to be scrapped after Brexit will be a charter that helps criminals avoid deportation. bit.ly/2oEuXdH

* Two days after Prime Minister Theresa May wrote to Brussels announcing UK's formal withdrawal from the EU, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon penned a letter demanding May give Scotland a referendum vote. bit.ly/2oECvgI

Sky News

* The Bank of England is consulting on the additives used to produce its polymer banknotes after criticism of the use of animal fat in the new five-pound notes. bit.ly/2nnhpmN

* Chief Executive Joe Kaeser of Siemens AG has told Sky News that he is "confident and optimistic" that Britain will "find its way" through the turbulence of Brexit. bit.ly/2noTOlu

The Independent

* Major international technology firms have announced that they will set up a cross-industry forum to tackle online extremist propaganda following a crunch meeting with Home Secretary Amber Rudd. ind.pn/2omkhkX (Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

