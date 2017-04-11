PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 11

April 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Regulators in Britain and the United States are investigating Barclays Plc Chief Executive Jes Staley's attempts to identify the whistleblower who raised concerns about Tim Main, a former colleague at JPMorgan Chase & Co. on.wsj.com/2okLpTf

Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton Plc has rejected calls from activist investor Elliott Advisors to overhaul its dual-listed structure and spin off its U.S. oil business. bit.ly/2ol11pJ

The Guardian

Britain's retailers suffered a third consecutive month of falling sales in March, according to industry figures that add to evidence that a post-referendum rise in living costs is denting consumer spending. bit.ly/2okTYNG

Fashion chain Jaeger has collapsed into administration, putting 680 jobs at risk. The brand, which dressed Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe in its heyday, had been trying to find a buyer to keep its 46 stores going, but its owner threw in the towel on Monday and appointed administrators. bit.ly/2ol6HzZ

The Telegraph

The 129 million pounds ($160.26 million) fine imposed by the Serious Fraud Office against Tesco Plc has been approved by Southwark Crown Court following an investigation into the retailer's accounting scandal in 2014. bit.ly/2ol3Eb9

Tom Hayes, the first trader to be convicted for Libor rigging, has called for a public inquiry to be launched after a recording of a telephone call emerged suggesting the Bank of England was involved in manipulating the key financial benchmark. bit.ly/2okMMRY

Sky News

Travelodge has announced plans to open 60 hotels in UK over three years, as it looks to capitalise on potential opportunities in the wake of the Brexit vote. bit.ly/2okU9bU

Kadcyla, a breast cancer drug which could shortly be withdrawn in England, has been approved for use on the NHS in Scotland. Campaigners claim more than a hundred women a year could benefit from the drug in Scotland. bit.ly/2okUZWk

The Independent

Canadian fast food chain Tim Hortons is opening its first UK branch in Glasgow next month. The company has plans to expand its franchised outlets across UK over the coming year. ind.pn/2ol2YCI