PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

The joint broker and public relations adviser to Fusionex International Plc have both quit in protest at a backdoor attempt by its Malaysian founder to seize control of the technology company. bit.ly/2r2PFbq

BT Group Plc is looking to close its defined-benefit pension in a move that could put the final nail in the coffin of generous schemes that have been enjoyed by generations. bit.ly/2r2GhEN

The Guardian

Britain's biggest solar power company, Solarcentury, has shrugged off the cloud of drastic UK subsidy cuts by reinventing itself as an international firm with more than 3 billion pounds ($3.84 billion) of projects planned. bit.ly/2r2Q6CA

British Airways could face a bill of at least 100 million pounds in compensation, additional customer care and lost business resulting from an IT meltdown that affected more than 1,000 flights over the weekend.

The Telegraph

BT Group offered staff free iPads to encourage them to exploit a loophole and avoid paying compensation for installation delays, an investigation has revealed. bit.ly/2r2RLYP

A new version of the mining code in South Africa is expected to propose raising the mandatory black ownership of mining assets under the government's Black Economic Empowerment initiative. The shake-up to the mining charter could have a far-reaching impact on miners listed in UK. bit.ly/2r2NzrV

Sky News

Investors in BP Plc want directors to prepare for changes to the leadership of UK's second biggest oil company for the first time since it was almost crippled by the Gulf of Mexico disaster in 2010. bit.ly/2r2GZlf

The Independent

Almost twice as many people trust Labour more than the Conservatives to protect the interests of pensioners, according to an exclusive poll for the Independent. ind.pn/2r2HzPX ($1 = 0.7805 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)