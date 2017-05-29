PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

One of the eurozone's top central bankers, Francois Villeroy de Galhau, has stepped up the campaign to claim the City's lucrative euro-clearing business by declaring that it is impossible for it to remain in London. bit.ly/2r5yPbQ

A Dutch court on Monday threw out a request from rebel shareholders in Akzo Nobel NV for it to take immediate action over the paint group's rejection of a 26.9 billion euros ($29.94 billion) bid from PPG Industries Inc. bit.ly/2r5z7PO

The Guardian

Thousands of private investors who claim they were misled by Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc and its former chief executive Fred Goodwin into investing in the bank before it was rescued by the taxpayer are being urged to settle their legal case. bit.ly/2r5Gt6f

The Bank of England's rate-setting team could be reduced to seven members for the first time in nearly 11 years as election "purdah" rules will delay appointments until at least next month. bit.ly/2r5EjmX

The Telegraph

Almost 360 million pounds ($461.38 million) has been wiped off the value of International Airlines Group following the catastrophic computer systems failure at British Airways that caused havoc for holidaymakers and left the carrier facing a hefty compensation bill. bit.ly/2r5EsH1

The board of JKX Oil and Gas Plc faces its second attempted coup in 18 months after its largest shareholder turned on the investor which purged the board last year. bit.ly/2r5ntVc

Sky News

Renhe Pharmacy Co Ltd has made a recent enquiry about participating in the auction of the Body Shop, which has been put up for sale by L'Oreal Sa, the French cosmetics group. bit.ly/2qzwxOG

The Independent

British Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to cut net migration to under 100,000 a year would almost double unemployment in UK to more than three million, according to a new study. ind.pn/2r5l6BK ($1 = 0.8986 euros) ($1 = 0.7803 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)