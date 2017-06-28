June 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The British government will ask companies for their advice on the process of leaving the European Union under a new forum that brings business back in from the cold since Theresa May took over as prime minister last year. bit.ly/2sPeZ5B

- The Bank of England has tightened up mortgage rules first implemented in 2014, saying that some lenders had forgotten the lessons of the past. bit.ly/2sOMepE

The Guardian

- The European Union has handed Google a record-breaking 2.42 billion euro ($2.74 billion) fine for abusing its dominance of the search engine market in building its online shopping service, in a dramatic decision that has far-reaching implications for the company. bit.ly/2sOQi9c

- Ladbrokes could face an investigation from the gambling regulator over an incident in which confidential information about betting addicts, including photos, names and addresses, was found in a bin bag on the street. bit.ly/2sOznDK

The Telegraph

- Co-operative Bank is poised to unveil a £700m rescue deal with its US hedge fund owners that will avert a collapse of the loss-making lender. bit.ly/2sOzFKQ

- Kit Kat maker Nestlé has launched a 20 billion Swiss francs ($20.82 billion) share buyback program just days after prolific US activist investor Dan Loeb disclosed a huge stake in the company. bit.ly/2sOOeOB

Sky News

- A "powerful" cyberattack that started in Ukraine has spread across the world, hitting banks, government IT systems and energy firms. British advertising group WPP said its computer networks in several locations had been targeted. bit.ly/2sOTDp7

- Addressing company executives at an event, David Davis has suggested that the UK will be out of the customs union and single market after March 2019. bit.ly/2sOUKVN

The Independent

- Consumer confidence has collapsed following the General Election as household finances have come under renewed pressure and fears grow over the housing market according to Data from YouGov and the Centre for Economics and Business Research. ind.pn/2sOWU7z ($1 = 0.9604 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8821 euros)