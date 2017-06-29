June 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Investors in the Co-op Bank's bonds are facing the second big reduction in the value of their holdings within four years after the struggling lender revealed the terms of a £700 million bailout. bit.ly/2sSFMhd

- Tesco Plc is to slash 1,200 jobs at its head office only days after saying that hundreds of jobs would go at its call centre in Cardiff. bit.ly/2sSvPQU

- BT Group Plc was the most complained-about broadband provider in the first three months of the year as customers took the company to task over faults and service issues, according to Ofcom. bit.ly/2sT5UZt

- The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney said the continued growth in the UK economy would eventually lead to higher interest rates. bit.ly/2sTb0oF

- The number of cars rolling off UK production lines in May plunged, as demand among British motorists for new vehicles fell, according to Official data from industry trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. bit.ly/2sSMxzR

- The Investment Association has issued a so-called "amber alert" to its members ahead of Burberry's shareholder meeting next week while Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has also urged investors to vote against Burberry's remuneration report. bit.ly/2sTe6Jj

- Revolut, a payments app which undercuts traditional rivals, is in the final stages of talks about a deal that will see it raising more than 50 million pounds. The round will be led by Index Ventures, the technology company investor which originally acquired an interest in Revolut almost a year ago. bit.ly/2sSDwXA

- House prices bounced back to growth in June after three months of falls despite the "unusually uncertain" economic outlook amid Brexit talks, new figures show. Prices rose by 1.1% month-on-month having fallen by 0.2 percent in May according to the latest Nationwide house price index. bit.ly/2sSTBfA