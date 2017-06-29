June 29 The following are the top stories on the
business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The Times
- Investors in the Co-op Bank's bonds are facing the second
big reduction in the value of their holdings within four years
after the struggling lender revealed the terms of a £700 million
bailout. bit.ly/2sSFMhd
- Tesco Plc is to slash 1,200 jobs at its head
office only days after saying that hundreds of jobs would go at
its call centre in Cardiff. bit.ly/2sSvPQU
The Guardian
- BT Group Plc was the most complained-about
broadband provider in the first three months of the year as
customers took the company to task over faults and service
issues, according to Ofcom. bit.ly/2sT5UZt
- The governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney said the
continued growth in the UK economy would eventually lead to
higher interest rates. bit.ly/2sTb0oF
The Telegraph
- The number of cars rolling off UK production lines in May
plunged, as demand among British motorists for new vehicles
fell, according to Official data from industry trade body the
Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. bit.ly/2sSMxzR
- The Investment Association has issued a so-called "amber
alert" to its members ahead of Burberry's shareholder meeting
next week while Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has
also urged investors to vote against Burberry's remuneration
report. bit.ly/2sTe6Jj
Sky News
- Revolut, a payments app which undercuts traditional
rivals, is in the final stages of talks about a deal that will
see it raising more than 50 million pounds. The round will be
led by Index Ventures, the technology company investor which
originally acquired an interest in Revolut almost a year ago. bit.ly/2sSDwXA
- House prices bounced back to growth in June after three
months of falls despite the "unusually uncertain" economic
outlook amid Brexit talks, new figures show. Prices rose by 1.1%
month-on-month having fallen by 0.2 percent in May according to
the latest Nationwide house price index. bit.ly/2sSTBfA
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)