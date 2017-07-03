July 4 The following are the top stories on the
The Times
* American International Group Inc has ousted
British company Aviva Plc to become the sole seller of
life insurance for Royal Bank of Scotland. (bit.ly/2skceGQ)
* The chief executive officer of AstraZeneca Plc
sought to threaten and punish a key lieutenant by enforcing a
12-month notice period when his protege tried to defect to its
rival GlaxoSmithKline Plc, according to court documents.
(bit.ly/2tJPMv0)
The Guardian
* Carlsberg said it would buy Hackney-based
London Fields Brewery, which has been up for sale since its
founder was charged with tax fraud. (bit.ly/2tFqMEm)
* Bank of England's Threadneedle Street headquarters faces
the first strike in its history after members of the Unite union
voted for four days of industrial action in a dispute over pay.
(bit.ly/2sjFn4N)
The Telegraph
* Four former Barclays Plc directors, including
ex-Chief Executive Officer John Varley, have been released on
bail after they made their first court appearance over the
criminal charges for the actions they took during the financial
crisis. (bit.ly/2uDADI0)
* French state-owned utility EDF has reignited
fears over its troubled new nuclear project at Hinkley Point C
after admitting it will cost the company over 20 billion pounds
($25.88 billion) and could be delayed by almost two years to
2027. (bit.ly/2sDZp9K)
Sky News
* Greg Clark, the business secretary, will hold talks with
the new boss of Vauxhall's parent company this week as it
prepares to finalise a takeover by France's PSA Group that will
create Europe's second-largest car maker. (bit.ly/2tKlyId)
* More than half of UK firms do not think the government is
prioritising their needs ahead of Brexit negotiations. (bit.ly/2tKoKDJ)
*Concerns have been raised about confidence among UK firms
as a report highlighted the biggest slowdown in new
manufacturing orders for almost a year. The closely watched
Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI)
for June showed output at a three-month low as the country went
to the polls for the snap general election. (bit.ly/2ujnIM2)
The Independent
* British energy regulator Ofgem is considering extending a
price cap on bills to more households across the United Kingdom
in a bid to crack down on the most vulnerable customers being
overcharged for gas and electricity. (ind.pn/2ugtLko)
* Post Holdings Inc on Monday completed its
takeover of British breakfast cereal brand Weetabix, giving it
full control of one of the world's most popular breakfast foods.
The company paid $1.7 billion to buy the brand from China-based
Bright Food and private equity firm Baring Private
Equity Asia. (ind.pn/2uhVgKk)
