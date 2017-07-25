PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 25

July 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Banks are guilty of a "spiral of complacency" as lenders from credit card providers to car financiers have eased their lending standards and allowed borrowers to "rack up more and more debt", one of the Bank of England's leading officials has warned. bit.ly/2eJ4Zq3

Fraud investigators have opened an inquiry into possible corruption by Rio Tinto Plc in Guinea, nearly nine months after the miner reported itself to authorities in three countries over suspect payments. bit.ly/2eJdcdF

The Guardian

EasyJet Plc has announced the largest cabin crew intake in its 21-year history, with plans to hire more than 1,000 staff. bit.ly/2eJdpgX

The Telegraph

Convenience chain McColl's Retail Group Plc has confirmed it is retendering its 2 billion pounds ($2.60 billion) supply deal with retailer Nisa, in a potential blow to J Sainsbury Plc's planned 130 million pounds takeover of Nisa. bit.ly/2eJouih

A raft of top European companies will be forced to pull out of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia or face crippling sanctions under legislation racing through the U.S. Congress. bit.ly/2eJckWv

Sky News

More than 2,500 products have shrunk in size over the past five years, but are being sold for the same price, official figures show. It is not just chocolate bars that are affected by the so-called "shrinkflation" phenomenon, according to the Office for National Statistics. bit.ly/2eINiXA

The first phase of a four-year 246 million pounds government investment into battery technology has been launched in a move that could help bring down household electricity bills. bit.ly/2eJs6jZ

The Independent

Tesco Plc is rolling out its same-day grocery delivery service across the country as it aims to counter the threat posed by Amazon.com Inc. ind.pn/2eJdwJj