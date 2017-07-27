PRESS DIGEST- British Business - July 27

July 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has agreed a deal with Brussels that will finally allow the lender to call off its sale of the Williams & Glyn business. bit.ly/2tZWSr1

GlaxoSmithKline Plc will cull more than 30 development programmes and aim for 1 billion pounds ($1.31 billion) of extra annual savings in a shake-up under its new boss. bit.ly/2uDHToE

The Guardian

Britain's car industry has warned that the government's proposed ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040 risks damaging the industry and stalling sales of new cars. bit.ly/2tEAPXf

A regulatory regime intended to crack down on the behaviour of bank bosses is to be extended to 47,000 firms including dentists, gyms and tool hire companies that offer credit to customers. bit.ly/2eP5Aq4

The Telegraph

Lloyds Banking Group Plc has set aside 300 million pounds to repay 600,000 customers for mortgage arrears errors that took place over a seven-year period, sources said. bit.ly/2v9r9bE

BT Group Plc has landed a blow against attempts to boost competition in the market for heavy-duty broadband lines for businesses, threatening access to the "dark fibre" that rivals say will be crucial to 5G mobile connectivity. bit.ly/2eOYGBb

Sky News

The government will stop charging employment tribunal fees and refund those who have already paid them - after the Supreme Court found they were unlawful. bit.ly/2uDbs9D

JPMorgan Chase & Co is drawing up plans to merge its UK-based private banking arm into its wider European wealth operation ahead of the UK's departure from the European Union. bit.ly/2ePFa7M

The Independent

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors found that nearly half of construction workers predict the gender pay gap will be less than 15 percent by April 2018. It is currently 18.1 percent. ind.pn/2tZQ10O